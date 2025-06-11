Jalen Ramsey or Jaire Alexander: Which CB should Rams really target?

In the ever-evolving world of NFL roster-building, few positions hold as much value as an elite cornerback. The Los Angeles Rams, poised to contend again after a playoff push in 2024, have their sights set on bolstering their secondary.

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't hide that they were considering reuniting with former All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, but also monitoring the evolving situation around former Green Bay Packer standout Jaire Alexander. With both names making sense for Los Angeles, the question becomes: which player is the better fit for the Rams' ambitions?

The case for Rams to acquire Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is a name that needs no introduction in Los Angeles. A Super Bowl champion with the Rams in the 2021 season, Ramsey established himself as one of the premier lockdown corners since his days with Jacksonville Jaguars. His physical play, leadership and versatility in coverage made him the heart of the Rams secondary for three years before he was traded to the Dolphins in 2023.

Ramsey bounced back from a torn meniscus to appear in 10 games for Miami in 2024, still playing at a high level with three interceptions and allowing just a 51.8 passer rating when targeted. At age 30, he’s not showing serious signs of decline. His familiarity with McVay’s system and being a veteran in a young cornerbacks room could rejuvenate him mentally.

The downside? His contract. Ramsey is due over $20 million in 2025, and the Rams would likely need to navigate the finances or negotiate a restructured deal. Miami has shown interest in moving him to free up cap space, but any trade will require serious commitment from L.A., both in terms of cap and potential draft picks.

The case for Rams to sign Jaire Alexander

On the other hand, Jaire Alexander offers a slightly different profile. At just 28, Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the stickiest man-coverage corners in the league. His footwork, anticipation, and recovery speed make him a menace for even the most elite receivers (Yes, you Justin Jefferson). When healthy, he’s easily a top-five corner in the NFL.

Alexander, however, has missed significant time over the past two seasons. He played just seven games in both 2023 and 2024 each, with multiple shoulder and back injuries disrupting his availability. Still, his talent remains unquestioned. His 2022 season saw him allow a career-low 63.7 passing rating and having five interceptions.

Importantly, he has been just released by the Packers and doesn’t require any package or any big cap hits just to get Alexander from free agency. If I am the Rams and the Dolphins are asking a little bit too much for Ramsey, I would start to look at Alexander a lot more closely.

Does Jalen Ramsey or Jaire Alexander fit the Rams best?

If the Rams are going all in on a Super Bowl run in 2025, Ramsey offers the proven pedigree they need and he also has played with this franchise before. He’s a postseason warrior who knows the system and the pressure. His leadership and physicality could elevate a young Rams secondary that includes young corners like Emmanuel Forbes Jr and Cobie Durant.

However, if L.A. prefers a more cost-effective, long term option with higher upside, Alexander is the smarter play. He’d immediately take over as CB1, and bring elite coverage traits to a defense that ranked 23rd against the pass last year. If he can stay healthy, Alexander could bolster the secondary for years, but it’s a very big asking for a guy that’s played only 14 games in two years.

There’s also the question of team identity. The Rams are rebuilding on the fly — clearly they are competitive and trying to contend, but they are also looking to develop young talent. With that in mind, Alexander’s age and potential might fit better than Ramsey’s price tag and shorter window.

Also, McVay had telling comments about the team potentially signing Alexander.

“And with Jaire, nothing but respect for the player but I don’t know if that’s a direction that we would go,” said McVay, h/t ProFootballTalk.

So, maybe the door has closed on Alexander, but I think the Rams should maybe take a deeper dive just in case.

One of these players comes with cap complications, while the other has concerns about injuries. Ramsey would likely require L.A. to eat some of his salary or agree to a restructured deal. Meanwhile, Alexander situation is simpler since he has been released, which would allow the Rams to negotiate freely.

Final verdict on Jalen Ramsey vs. Jaire Alexander debate for Rams

If the Rams believe 2025 is their year to make a serious run, Ramsey is the safer, more impactful option. He’s a known quantity in Los Angeles, and his swagger and leadership could ignite the Rams defense. Long term investment wise, Alexander would have been the clear runaway, but the issue is you have to worry about a guy who needs to be available, and the availability is the best ability as people would say. I don’t think Alexander is the gamble you take especially if he’s hurt all the time. You would be back at square one.

Ultimately, both players would improve the Rams secondary and L.A. is ready to push all their chips in for a short term run or wants to balance competitiveness with fiscal and roster flexibility. Either way, don’t be surprised if one of these star corners is a Ram going into the 2025 season.

In terms of win-now, though, Ramsey is the pick.