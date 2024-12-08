2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jalen Royals
Jalen Royals is a prospect who had numerous NFL personnel, such as scouts and general managers, visiting Utah State's campus often before his season-ending injury. He’s a vertical threat who can stretch the field for any system. The reliable wide receiver had 55 receptions for 834 yards (15.2 YPC) and six touchdowns in just seven games played. Royals is also committed to participating in the Senior Bowl.
Royals was a junior college wide receiver from Georgia Military College who transferred to Utah State in 2022, where he redshirted during his first season. He made a significant impact in 2024, breaking Utah State's single-season touchdown record by scoring 15 touchdowns. In addition, he recorded 71 receptions for a total of 1,080 yards.
The 6-foot, 205-pound explosive receiver is dangerous after the catch, which will make it hard to stop at the next level. Royals is a precise route runner with very reliable hands.
Jalen Royals NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot
Weight:
205
Class:
Senior
Birthdate:
Feb. 18, 2003
Position:
Wide Receiver
Style:
Balanced
Projected Draft Range:
Day 2
Grade:
First Round
Strengths
Royals displays a good release against press coverage, whether he faces a jam or not. He utilizes his agility and foot quickness to attack the defensive back's shoulder, maintaining good hand placement to prevent contact on his chest. He dips his shoulder and accelerates to get past the defender. Additionally, he performs well against off-coverage due to his good acceleration, which allows him to eat up space quickly
He consistently creates separation off his breaks due to his good change of direction, dip, balance, and burst. This gives his quarterback throwing windows at all levels of the field. He demonstrates solid mental processing, as he understands game situations and is aware of the first down marker on third down. Additionally, he shows the ability to find openings in zone coverage and effectively manipulates defensive backs.
Royals showcase good hands that can catch away from his body, high-point the football, and adjust mid-route due to his good hand-eye coordination, strong hands, and body control. His skill set is destined to be a red zone threat at the next level due to his ability to win against contests. He demonstrates very good RAC ability as he quickly gets upfield due to his fluidity and lower body flexibility. His good burst and change of direction further enhance this skill.
Weaknesses
He will need to add more releases to his package at the next level, and the timing and frequency of his changes to the release process will vary. Royals lack consistency in hand fighting during routes and will need to become more physical despite winning the contest. He lacks experience inside, as he primarily played outside for Utah State, but he has the versatility to play all receiver roles.
Summary
Royals is a schematically versatile prospect with the potential to line up at the X, Z, or inside at the slot in the NFL. He is a three-level threat with the ability to win at the catch point and dominate in the red zone. His play style and potential are similar to that of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
With the necessary experience needed inside, development in hand fighting throughout routes, and added releases into his package, he has the ability to make an immediate impact as a starter on a team in need of a wide receiver. However, he can still find opportunities and succeed even if those needs are not present.
He is one of the highest-potential wide receivers in the draft, and he could very well be selected in the latter half of the first round or the first half of the second round. The Senior Bowl and the combine will provide a great opportunity for someone with his skill set.
Jalen Royals Potential NFL Draft Fits:
