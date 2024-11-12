Jamaica vs. USMNT: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals get underway this international break — with the USMNT playing Jamaica over two legs. The first tie is to be played this Thursday at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
Mauricio Pochettino's mixed start
There was huge optimism when Mauricio Pochettino was announced as the next head coach of the USMNT. It was considered a real coup for U.S. Soccer to get a manager who has been at Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain. However, Pochettino's start as the head coach of the USMNT has been mixed.
The Argentine's tenure started well with an expected 2-0 win over Panama. This was followed by a disappointing 2-0 loss to Mexico. Pochettino needs his side to respond to this by securing a win against Mexico across both legs to make it to the Nations League semi-finals.
View on Jamaica
Jamaica is now managed by former England boss Steve McClaren — who left a coaching role at Manchester United to take over the Reggae Boyz. McClaren is undefeated as Jamaica's head coach — with two draws and two victories.
Albeit, the two victories were against Nicaragua and Honduras. Jamaica's fixture against the USMNT this week will be the first real test for McClaren's side.
Team news and predicted lineups
Pochettino will likely make changes to his team, which lost to Mexico last time out. Tyler Adams is still missing despite making a return to Premier League action with Bournemouth. Pochettino is making sure the injury-prone midfielder does not overdo it.
USMNT predicted lineup: Turner, Scally, M Robinson, Ream, A Robinson, Tessmann, Musah, Tillman, Aaronson, Pepi, Pulisic
McClaren will field a similar roster to the one that has served him so well so far.
Jamaica predicted lineup: Blake, Lembikisa, Holgate, Pinnock, Leigh, Palmer, Latibeaudiere, Campbell, Magee, Gray, Antonio
Historical context and prediction
The last time the USMNT played Jamaica, the Stars and Stripes won 3-1 after extra time in the semifinals of last season's Nations League. This was thanks to a brace by Haji Wright. However, Wright is currently injured and not on Pochettino's current roster.
Despite losing to Mexico in their last game, the USMNT will still fancy their chances against Jamaica this week. They should defeat the Reggae Boyz 2-0.
How to watch Jamaica vs. the USMNT
The USMNT will take on Mexico at 08:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14. The match will be televised on TNT, TruTV, Universo and Max.