Jameis Winston loved the snow so much he never wants to leave Cleveland
By Quinn Everts
Jameis Winston was born in Alabama, went to college in Florida, then played in Tampa Bay for years to start his NFL career. You'd think his first snow game in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns would have gone poorly, but it actually made Winston a cult hero in Cleveland, and that love has made him think about staying in Cleveland beyond this year — if the Browns will have him back.
"In terms of my family, when I think about my family, I think about moving my kids, my wife having to find new friends, I think anytime where you’re able to solidify a role in a place and play good at that place, you like to be home," Winston said to Cleveland.com.
"But however, that’s out of my control. Again, my focus is on, man, one play at a time and just stacking it up day after day after day.”
Winston has been the gunslinger he's always been. Some games are great — like when he threw for almost 400 yards against the Saints. Some games aren't nearly as good — like when he threw 3 interceptions against the Chargers.
Winston would likely be relegated to backup duties, but that's okay
Cleveland came into this season expecting Deshaun Watson to be the starting quarterback for at least a few years. But even before he ruptured his Achilles, Watson was holding back the Browns offense. After a serious injury, it's hard to believe he'll ever start a game for the Browns again.
And no matter how fun Watson has been, he's probably not a longterm option, either. So the Browns will turn to the NFL Draft in search of the next franchise quarterback. If Winston does return to Cleveland, he'll likely serve as the backup to that rookie, whoever it may be. But beating the Steelers is enough of an accomplishment in Browns' fans eyes that they'd love to bring back Winston in any capacity; he's already become a Cleveland legend after all.