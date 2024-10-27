Jameis Winston proves Browns fans right a week after Deshaun Watson defense
For the course of the season, Cleveland Browns fans have been booing their quarterback, Deshaun Watson. And can you really blame them?
Watson came to Cleveland with the most possible baggage, fighting over two dozen sexual misconduct accusations. But, Cleveland also had to deal away multiple years of top draft picks. Then, they had to pay him hundreds of millions of dollars to be their franchise quarterback. For some, this would be enough to develop a hatred for the quarterback.
But it doesn't stop there. The Browns' $230 million quarterback has effectively been the worst quarterback in the league, leading to the Browns having the worst offense in the league. Just about every week looked dysfunctional for Cleveland, leading to a shower of boos and very little scoring.
In fact, going into Week 8, the Browns were the only team in the league not to score 20 points in a game. But in Week 7, Watson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon that would end his season.
Backup quarterback Jameis Winston came to his defense, pushing shame onto the fans who were happy with Watson's injury.
Browns fans were right about Deshaun Watson and offensive struggles all along
Now, a week later, Winston is under center for the Browns and the offense looks better than ever.
In Winston's first start with the Browns, he faced a tall task with Cleveland hosting the division rival Baltimore Ravens. MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and OPOY frontrunner Derrick Henry would score 24 points against Cleveland in this matchup, which would be enough to beat every single Deshaun Watson-led team this season. But it wasn't enough to outscore Jameis Winston and company.
Winston would throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown to Cedric Tillman with less than two minutes remaining. Watson's season high in passing yards was 196 and his season high in touchdowns was two. Winston torched these numbers and led the Browns offense to a season-high 29 points, marking the first time that Cleveland eclipsed the 20-point mark on the year.
The entire time that the Browns fans were booing Watson, they were right. A showing like this against the Ravens goes to show that Watson was the problem all along. Combine that with his massive contract, the loss of draft picks and his off-field issues and you have the perfect recipe for a player that a fanbase would hate.
Now, Jameis Winston will be under center for the rest of the season, tasked with turning the Browns' 1-6 start around. Good news though. Cleveland is 1-0 in the Winston era.