James Cook-Bills standoff might get uglier in a hurry

James Cook wants the Buffalo Bills to hand him a lucrative contract, but the team's front office is determined not to overcommit to the talented running back. That leaves the two sides locked in a potentially ugly standoff just days before the team's mandatory minicamp is set to begin.

It's difficult to overstate Cook's importance to the Bills' offense. Quarterback Josh Allen is the unit and team's most important player, but Cook produced over 1,250 yards from scrimmage last season. His explosive running ability gave Buffalo's offense much-needed balance throughout the marathon of a 17-game regular season.

Cook and his representatives correctly understand that there's a big dropoff behind him on the team's depth chart. Neither Ty Johnson or Ray Davis is anywhere close to being ready to step in and assume Cook's heavy workload. That's why Cook is so well-positioned to hold his position and pressure Buffalo's front office to meet his contract demands.

James Cook, Bills at contract 'stalemate' entering mandatory minicamp

That does not mean the Bills are going to step up and meet every one of Cook's contract demands. He is a talented back but he does not offer the same sort of production that peers like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry provide their Super Bowl contenders. Buffalo should offer Cook a significant raise over the $5 million and change he's due in 2025 but they do not need to make him the highest paid running back in the NFL.

The term of his potential new deal could also be a key negotiating point between the two sides. Cook will be playing his age-25 season in 2025 and should be looking to secure a long-term contract with significant guarantees. The Bills should look to lock him up for the duration of his athletic prime but giving him anything more than a four-year deal might expose them to too much risk at the running back position.

Bills fans should keep a close eye on the statements leaked by their star running back and the team over the coming days. It's an important time for the two sides to get on the same page before what they hope will be a Super Bowl run. Cook does not need to participate in OTAs, but it's imperative he gets back into the mix before the preseason begins in earnest.