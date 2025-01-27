James Cook’s brother, Dalvin, calls for Bills RB to get unheard-of payday after insane TD
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills are looking to slay the dragon in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Ever since the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen era, the Bills are 0-3 in head-to-head playoff matchups. On Sunday, the two competed for a spot in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs were looking for a three-peat as Super Bowl champions, and the Bills were looking to end Kansas City's season.
In the third quarter, the Bills were trailing 21-16. Set up in the red zone, Allen threw a swing pass to running back James Cook, who appeared to be stopped well short of the goal line. But Cook extended his arm a la Michael Jordan in the film "Space Jam" to break the plane to put Buffalo up 22-21.
It was an incredible effort by Cook to dive and extend his arm as far as possible to put the Bills up and to quiet the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dalvin Cook wants his brother James to get paid ridiculous contract
James Cook has been a revelation for the Bills, as he emerged as a legitimate threat in Buffalo's offense. Cook is under contract for one more season before hitting the open market. As we've seen recently, running backs have gotten paid, with Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Christian McCaffrey being recent examples.
Cook's older brother, current Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook, took to Twitter to offer praise. Dalvin did so by saying James deserves $20 million on his next contract.
If that is what Dalvin is proposing, than James would be the highest paid running back in NFL history. When looking at the current annual salaries among running backs, McCaffrey leads the way by making $19 million per year. Second place is Jonathan Taylor with $14 million. Third is Barkley with $12.6 million per year.
The Bills won't have to worry about paying Cook for another year, but he could cash in when it is time. This season, he ran for 1,009 yards and an NFL-high 16 touchdowns on 207 carries in 16 regular-season games.