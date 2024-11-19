The gap between Stephen Curry and James Harden will have you rethinking what's real and what isn't.

James Harden's 3-point achievement just reminds us how we'll never see someone like Steph Curry again
James Harden made history on Sunday night, surpassing Ray Allen to claim the second spot on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers list. However, as remarkable as Harden's achievement is, the gap between him and the undisputed king of the three-point shot, Stephen Curry, underscores just how unparalleled Curry’s impact has been on the game.
The numbers don’t lie: Steph Curry vs. James Harden
Curry sits atop the leaderboard with 3,788 made 3-pointers in just 966 games, averaging an astounding 3.9 3s per game. Harden, now with 2,977 made 3s over 1,087 games, has averaged 2.7 per game—impressive, but nearly 1,000 3s behind Curry despite playing 121 more games.
This statistical chasm highlights not only Curry’s accuracy but also his volume and efficiency. At this pace, catching Curry seems almost impossible for any active player, including Harden.
Curry didn’t just dominate the 3-point record books—he revolutionized the game. Before Curry, elite shooters like Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were praised for their 3-point prowess, but the shot itself was more of a tactical weapon. Curry turned it into the centerpiece of modern basketball.
In 2015, Curry became the first player to average eight 3-point attempts per game. Fast forward to today, and the league has embraced his philosophy: 24 players are now taking eight or more 3s per game, including stars like Luka Dončić, Trae Young, and LaMelo Ball.
The evolution of the 3-point game
The ripple effect of Curry's influence has extended beyond guards and perimeter players. Even traditional big men now incorporate 3-point shooting into their skill sets. Players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Joel Embiid frequently step beyond the arc, showcasing how the 3-pointer has reshaped the positional landscape.
In 2010, 3-pointers accounted for roughly 22 percent of total field goal attempts. By 2023, that number had ballooned to over 40 percent. If the current trend continues, it’s conceivable that nearly half of all shots in the NBA will be from beyond the arc within the next decade.
While Curry’s record seems insurmountable for now, the increasing volume of 3-point attempts league-wide means future generations could potentially challenge it. Young sharpshooters like Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and even Victor Wembanyama are already showcasing long-range prowess early in their careers.
Still, surpassing Curry’s mark will require not just skill but extraordinary longevity and consistency. For now, Curry remains in a class of his own, and his record stands as a testament to his transformative impact on the sport.