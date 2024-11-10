2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: James Pearce Jr.
Before the 2024 college football season, most analysts considered Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. to be the leading EDGE prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, while only a few disagreed. Although he is a raw talent, his potential is high. He struggled early in the 2024 campaign but has shown improvement in the second half of the season. The question now is whether he can maintain this consistency throughout the draft process.
The 6-foot-5, 243-pound edge rusher was a consensus 4-star prospect in the 2022 class. Coming out of high school, he committed to Tennessee over multiple schools including Georgia, South Carolina, and others.
As previously mentioned, James Pearce is hovering between the mid to late first round and early second round for his selection. Will his potential intrigue teams in need of an EDGE position to take him earlier, or will his raw talent, which needs development, cause him to drop even further? Let's dive into the analysis below.
James Pearce Jr. NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-5
Weight:
243
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Oct. 12, 2003
Position:
EDGE
Style:
Speed Rusher
Projected Draft Range:
Top 25
Grade:
Second Round
Strengths
Primarily a good speed rusher off the edge as a 5 to 7 tech (two-point stance) due to his good acceleration and foot quickness off the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to bend around the edge and stretch the offensive lineman's set, putting pressure on the top of the pocket. Pearce can recognize the opportunity to beat his opponent inside with his solid use of hands to swim or extend.
Like Dallas Turner, Pearce can play off-ball linebacker or drop back into coverage. He demonstrates a good change of direction and zone awareness to track the ball. He displays a solid sideline-to-sideline motor and can chase down ball carriers from behind. That said, he can be alignment and scheme versatile.
Weaknesses
Pearce struggles as a speed-to-power and bull rusher because of his limited ability to gain leverage and drive top-tier offensive linemen, which affects his ability to pressure the pocket. This is due to his adequate lower body strength, hand strength, and a pad level that can be easily controlled.
He performs adequately against various blocks, including base, reach, and down blocks, due to his adequate pad level, lower body strength, lateral agility, and read-and-react ability. This is also due to his struggles to maintain his position in his gap due to his lack of preparation for contact.
Additionally, he lacks the proper positioning to break through blocks effectively. He struggles to locate and set the EDGE against the run. He doesn't have a repertoire of counter-pass rush moves.
Summary
Pearce Jr. is an athletic edge rusher with the acceleration to stretch the pocket with his speed. His athleticism and ability to drop back into coverage forces offensive linemen to be hesitant in their decision-making.
His inconsistency, lack of pass rush counter moves, and inability to generate pressure against stronger offensive linemen are concerning. Teams can often attack his gap and create running lane opportunities for his side. However, he is raw yet possesses high potential with the right development.
Overall, Pearce may be raw, but he has the potential to be an impactful EDGE rusher at the next level. He will need to improve his skills as a run defender and continue to develop his pass-rushing technique. At just 21 years old, he is graded to be a second-round pick.
James Pearce Jr. Potential NFL Draft Fits
Potential 2025 NFL Draft Fits:
Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles