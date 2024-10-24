Jameson Williams has a familiar excuse after accepting suspension for PES
By Lior Lampert
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been suspended for a second time in roughly a calendar year. The first instance was for violating the NFL's gambling policy. His latest ban is for breaching the league's performance-enhancing substances guidelines.
Williams elected not to appeal his two-game suspension, meaning he'll accept responsibility for his actions and miss Detroit's upcoming couple of contests. But oddly enough, the third-year pro also refuted the accusations. Why do that but then not try to prove your innocence?
Instead, Williams used the following excuse: The "I don't know how that got in there" excuse.
Williams released an official statement, as provided by ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He acknowledged the news while expressing how it blindsided him, calling it a "complete surprise." Moreover, the 23-year-old practically pulled the "my body's a temple" card, seeming unsure how any illegal substance got into his system.
Jameson Williams accepting suspension for PES, but denies knowingly taking anything
"I don't take supplements or vitamins and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine," Williams declared. "At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance."
Somehow, Williams was contaminated. While he still can't piece the story together for himself, a punishment has been handed down. Regardless, the talented young wideout ostensibly feels sorry and wants to serve his suspension quietly and without being a distraction to his team.
"I have nothing but love and respect for this game, my teammates, coaches, the Lions organization and the City of Detroit," Williams voiced. "It is disappointing to accept this suspension, and it will hurt me to be away from the team as they prepare this week. So, out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter."
Whatever the case, losing Williams is a crushing blow for the Lions. He was heavily involved in Detroit's passing attack early in the 2024 campaign and got off to a blistering start. Oddly, his usage has been scaled back in recent weeks. Still, the former first-round pick ranks second on the squad in receiving yards (361) and touchdowns (three) while being one of football's most explosive pass-catchers.