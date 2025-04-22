Jameson Williams throws Lions a curveball before draft with social media maneuver

The Detroit Lions enter 2025 eager to build on their magical 2024 campaign that ended lamentably. Rising fourth-year wide receiver Jameson Williams' breakout season was a massive part of the team's success and figures to be again, or so we thought.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently identified needs for all 32 teams that could be addressed via this year's NFL Draft. He mentioned the wideout position as a "spot to consider" for the Lions. Moreover, the insider cited Williams' looming fifth-year option as grounds for "some in NFL circles believing he could be traded."

Amid the speculation, Williams' social media activity foreshadows a potential breakup, giving Breer's intel legs.

What's going on with Jameson Williams 👀 I just checked his Instagram, he unfollowed the Lions and posted this 👇 pic.twitter.com/88h1tupCWa — Amber🐘 (@SassyAmberHaddy) April 22, 2025

Jameson Williams throws Lions for a loop before 2025 NFL Draft with cryptic social media activity

Williams unfollowed the Lions on Instagram. He also shared two posts on his story captioned "stay sucka free" and "loyalty [before] any [and] everything," followed by several emojis. It's unclear whether this is correlated to Breer's report, but the timing is certainly interesting, especially with the draft around the corner.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been transparent about prioritizing negotiations with All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph and star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. But as Colton Pouncy of The Athletic ($) notes, he's "sounded less certain" about Williams getting a second contract in Detroit.

Detroit and Williams haven't always seen eye to eye. Character concerns have been the root of the problem, considering he's faced two suspensions in three seasons as a pro. His first offense was for violating the league's gambling policy, and the second was for performance-enhancing substances. The Lions have given him several chances, but they seem skeptical of continuing the partnership.

May 1 represents the cutoff point for clubs to pick up fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of 2022 first-round picks. Could this mark a soft deadline for the Lions to shop Williams now that the cat is ostensibly out of the bag? If so, the 24-year-old would garner significant interest from receiver-needy squads.

Recording 58 catches,1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across 15 games last season, Williams established himself as one of football's most explosive pass-catchers. While he has his fair share of baggage, few can stretch the field like him.

Despite losing both coordinators to head coaching jobs, among several other coaches, expectations in Detroit remain high. They have a roster loaded with talented, ascending players who figure to factor heavily into their plans -- like Williams. With that in mind, it'd presumably take a considerable offer to part ways with him; preferably one that positions them to land his replacement.