Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s rivalry is the gift tennis fans can’t get enough of

Ever since Roger Federer’s and Rafael Nadal’s retirements, tennis devotees have been asking who would replace their fierce rivalry that brought legions of new fans to the sport. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, 22, and Italy’s Jannik Sinner, 23, happily answered the call, each having won the last seven grand slams. A modern rivalry has been born.

It's funny how everyone was saying that the media was forcing the Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner rivalry down our throats, and then they just went on to win all of the last 7 grand slam titles pic.twitter.com/C18hm9D8HQ — Swish 🍒 Tennis (@Zwxsh) July 14, 2025

But on Sunday at the 2025 Wimbledon, it was only the second time they had met in a grand slam final setting. Both matchups proved to be dramatic, tightly contested duels of some of the highest level tennis we’ve seen. Alcaraz’s French Open win just a few months ago probably delivered Sinner his greatest heartbreak of his career. Sitting with three championship points, the Italian only watched his rival dig deep and walk away with French glory. The loss was brutal.

Heading into SW19, it looked like Alcaraz again retained the edge. Although the two have remarkably dominated the top two spots—this amidst a doping scandal that took Sinner out of the game for three months (and for which he’s been exonerated)—the Spaniard was the betting odds favorite. Perhaps it was shades of Federer and that epic 2008 Wimbledon final where “The Maestro” was overpowered by Nadal’s force of nature, much like Sinner had succumbed at Roland Garros.

This time, however, the Italian maintained his resolve as he raced past Alcaraz after the Spaniard’s first set win, pushing the reigning French Open winner all over the court and outmaneuvering him with tactical brilliance. With the Wimbledon victory, 4–6, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4, Sinner became the first Italian man to win there.

And he saved what could have become a redundant footnote, with Alcaraz always coming out on top when everything was on the line. Alcaraz still holds the edge in their head-to-head, having defeated him fives times in a row prior to the Wimbledon final. Much like Nadal to Federer, it seemed as if Alcaraz had Sinner’s number.

Jannick Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's rivalry is the gift that keeps on giving

Wimbledon 2019 - Nadal and Federer



Wimbledon 2025 - Sinner and Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/69rIFi9S1T — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 13, 2025

"It's more the motivational part that you have someone who is young, who wins basically everything,” said Sinner, according to The Daily Express. “You have to be ready, no, if you want to keep up. We are two different people on and off the court. We are different players. The matchup is very high. I don't think I'm at my best because at 23 I don't think you can be in your best shape ever. So hopefully I can keep improving."

Prior to that historic 2008 Wimbledon final between Federer and Nadal (“Fedal”), they had played a ping pong match with their respective courts: Rafa dominated France while Fed owned the grass in London. 2008 flipped that script with Nadal pouncing on Fed’s turf, and Federer repaid the favor years later in his extraordinary comeback by defeating Nadal six times between 2017 and 2019, including the 2017 Aussie final and 2019 Wimby semi. Amazing, riveting stuff.

And just like that, Sinner turned his Roland Garros heartbreak into Wimbledon glory. And that’s what makes the sport exciting. A change in narrative, a continuous thrill about an unknowable outcome at the highest levels is the hallmark of a glorious rivalry. And we have the new dawn of Alcaraz and Sinner to thank for that.

"This Sinner win over Alcaraz elevates the overall rivalry. None of the others are at the level of these two guys right now,” said John McEnroe. “That is the challenge for the rest of men's tennis.”

Heading into the last slam of the year, Sinner will be gunning to defend his title. Right now, he sits with three of the last four slam titles. Both are seeking their second U.S. Open trophy. With their points from Wimbledon, they solidly retain their No. 1 and 2 statuses.

"The rivalry is amazing already, and I think it can get better with both these players pushing each other. I do think there's some other younger players coming through so it won't just be a two-man show," added Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill.

"But I would say that Jannik watches more Carlos matches than he does anybody else because he's fascinated with the improvements that are coming in his game.

"So the rivalry is real. It's there. And hopefully it's going to be there and real for the next 10 or 12 years."

Flushing Meadows will certainly be exciting to watch, with these two continuing to fight it out.