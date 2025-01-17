Jared Verse gives Eagles and their fans bulletin board material they didn’t need for Divisional Round
By Lior Lampert
Poking the bear is never a good idea, especially as the underdog. But that didn't stop Los Angeles Rams standout rookie outside linebacker Jared Verse from riling up the Philadelphia Eagles fan base.
Heading into their Divisional Round clash, Verse has made his disdain for the Philadelphia faithful crystal clear. "I hate Eagles fans," he repeatedly told the Los Angeles Times, describing them as "so annoying." Then the 2024 first-round pick proceeded to double down on his bluntly harsh remarks directed at the NFC East champion's supporters.
"When I see that green and white, I hate it," Verse stated. "I actually get upset. Like, I actually genuinely get hot."
Jared Verse is egging on Eagles fans
We have a news flash for you, Mr. Verse: You'll see plenty of green and white in Philadelphia, so prepare accordingly.
When the Rams hosted the Eagles in Week 12 of the regular season, Eagles fans were hooting and hollering at Verse. With the stakes significantly higher now, the former Florida State star is returning the favor. As you can see, the loathing has become mutual.
Verse and the Rams will be flooded by a sea of green and white when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on Sunday. Moreover, his comments will presumably rile up what is already one of the NFL's more raucous crowds. Considering the odds were stacked against Los Angeles in the first place, he might regret putting those words into the ethos.
The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites over the Rams. They didn't need any additional motivation or incentive, though Verse gifted it to them on a silver platter. Why, you may ask? We're not sure, but it could eventually haunt him and L.A.
As a first-year player, Verse is ostensibly speaking naively. He's egging on Eagles fans rather than showing up and handling his business. While we commend the 24-year-old for not backing down, stirring the pot isn't advisable when your team is a long shot to walk the talk.
A Pro Bowler and overwhelming favorite to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Verse should be confident. Nonetheless, the Eagles are a buzzsaw and have an advantage in all three phases of the game, so he's biting off more than he can chew.