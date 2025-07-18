Jason Day's British Open outfits aren't helping him tackle Portrush any better

They say that if you look good, you'll feel good. And if that's true, then no one was feeling better to start the 2025 Open Championship this week than Jason Day. The Aussie's apparel partnership with Malbon golf has been making waves since last season, and they saved their best — or at least certainly their loudest — for Royal Portrush.

The fashion statements began before even the tournament did, as Day went out for a practice round on Tuesday with an incredible sweater/slacks combo that even came with a rain slicker to fight the Northern Irish elements.

Jason Day's Tuesday fit is ______. pic.twitter.com/whhhUp49Js — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 15, 2025

But he was just getting started. For his first round on Thursday, he busted out a playing card-themed sweater that, frankly, I would wear just around in my everyday life.

Functional, fashionable and just strange enough to avoid going full WASP — great job all around. But unfortunately, we might not be seeing much more of it this weekend: While Day's fits have been fire, his game has not, and he finds himself flirting with the cut line as his second round winds down.

Jason Day's game struggling to match his fits at 2025 Open Championship

While Day looked great on Thursday, he struggled with his swing, routinely getting himself in trouble by missing fairways en route to an opening-round, two-over 73. He chose to throttle back a bit on the fashion on Friday, going with a conservative navy shirt that blended in with the rest of the field, but that didn't help much either: Day finished at even-par for the day, and now he finds himself very much in danger of missing the weekend.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon, Day sits at T67, right on the projected cut line of +2. Data Golf says there's a better than 90% chance of the cut line remaining at that number by the end of the day, meaning that we stand a pretty good chance of getting two more Day outfits to enjoy this weekend.

Lest you think that there's some correlation between Day's poor play and his outfits, think again. For his part, Day swears that he's actually more comfortable in this sort of clothing, telling GQ, “It didn’t take long at all for me to feel comfortable in it. "It’s so funny, back when I was a teenager that’s exactly the stuff that I wore. Everything was oversized, baggy. I’ve definitely evolved into the look itself.”