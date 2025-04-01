Jason Varitek takes Red Sox leadership to next level with comforting Rafael Devers photo

The Boston Red Sox are expected to turn things around in 2025 and play meaningful games in October. Part of these high expectations are thanks to signing third baseman Alex Bregman towards the end of the offseason.

Adding Bregman’s bat to the lineup was supposed to be a major lift for the Red Sox offense. So far, Alex Cora has not seen the plan play out as anticipated because of some unexpected struggles. Perhaps all of the drama about who the Red Sox third baseman is has gotten to Rafael Devers. Devers has had more than a rough start to the 2025 season but at least he has support from his coaching staff — former catcher Jason Varitek, who was seen providing some comfort for Devers following a hitless performance this past weekend.

Jason Varitek with Rafael Devers. pic.twitter.com/IZkGGfY4h3 — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) March 30, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jason Varitek comforts struggling Rafael Devers

To start the 2025 season, Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is a shocking 0 for 18 with 12 strikeouts. Albeit a much smaller sample size, this slump almost has the same feel as Chris Davis going 54 consecutive at-bats without a hit for the Orioles in 2019.

For the Red Sox to be at their best, they need Devers to produce. As a three-time all-star, we all know that he has the talent and he has proven that he belongs in the big leagues hitting 200 homers and posting a career .278 batting average in his nine seasons with the Red Sox. At this point, Devers’ struggles could have a lot to do with mentality than mechanics.

Baseball is a game that will break you mentally if you let it. Perhaps all of the rumors and drama surrounding the third base situation this offseason in Boston has caught up to Devers and he is just not comfortable as a DH.

Devers having a former MLB player (a successful one at that) on his coaching staff standing by his side during the lowest point of possibly his career is a luxury not many have. Varitek’s wisdom and leadership might just be what Devers needs to work out of this slump.