Jasson Dominguez is finally becoming the player Yankees fans dreamed of

The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman have been known to hoard their prospects, especially when they come up in trade talks. But most prospects that received call-ups have panned out for the Yankees like they had hoped, with the exceptions being Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe.

Yankees fans knew of Jasson Dominguez for a long time, as he was one of the top international free agents in recent memory. He was nicknamed "The Martian" and had some lofty pro comparisons to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, Yankees legend Mickey Mantle, and one of the best pro athletes of all-time, Bo Jackson. These comparisons were made when he was a teenager.

After a brief major league stint in 2023, Dominguez has his first chance as an everyday starter for the Bronx Bombers. In recent game, Dominguez has shown his worth to the team and that the hype by Yankees fans was real.

On Tuesday night, Dominguez played the role of hero for the Yankees were trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals with the bases loaded. Dominguez stepped up to the plate, and he delivered a bases-clearing double to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead.

Jasson Dominguez is



22 years old

Currently leading in drs at his position

A 134 wRC+ hitter



Yet people tried to tell me he was the most overrated player in baseball

pic.twitter.com/yXhs6JMX2Z — Evil Empire (@octoberstanton) April 16, 2025

Jasson Dominguez showing he was worth the wait for Yankees

There's no denying that Dominguez's hitting ability is one of his major strengths. After all, look at the aforementioned pro comparisons. But there was some uncertainty heading into the season, as manager Aaron Boone had Dominguez play left field. In the minor leagues, Dominguez primarily played center field, a position held by Cody Bellinger. So, Boone would have Dominguez start a game in left field, then take him out in the final innings in favor of two-time Gold Glove winner Trent Grisham.

But Dominguez has shown he is getting comfortable at his new position.

On Monday, Dominguez made some solid plays defensively. But one play in particular that stands out is when Dominguez prevented a hit from Royals catcher Salvador Perez by making a leaping, backhanded catch.

Here's Jasson Dominguez making an excellent leaping catch in deep left field: pic.twitter.com/n5PZ3b67rW — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 15, 2025

So far this season, Dominguez recorded a .275 batting average, a .362 on-base percentage, a .431 slugging percentage, one home run, eight RBI, eight runs, and 14 hits in 15 games in the batter's box. As a left fielder, Dominguez has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage after recording 21 putouts in 21 total chances.

Yes, there is still plenty of season to go, but it feels like Dominguez is settling into his role as everyday left fielder. Now, let's allow him to play an entire game to build the confidence even further!