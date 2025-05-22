Jasson Dominguez’s bat flip capped a Yankees moment fans won’t forget

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez is emerging into a star before our very eyes. He added to what's been a monstrous month of May on Wednesday by launching a walk-off home run to defeat the Texas Rangers with an epic bat flip to boot.

Dominguez got a hanging curveball from Luke Jackson and didn't miss it. He knew he got it, and frankly, after hitting the ball a shade under 110 mph and around 400 feet, he should admire his work, especially when it won his team the game.

It took a while for Dominguez to establish himself at the MLB level, but he's arrived, and is looking every bit like the player he was hyped up to be.

Jasson Dominguez's signature moment will get Yankees fans excited for what's to come

How can you not be pumped right now if you're a Yankees fan? The Yankees hadn't hit a walk-off home run since Giancarlo Stanton won a game with a walk-off blast late in the 2022 season. The homegrown former top prospect was the one to break that drought, and he did so emphatically. He did so in a game the Yankees trailed 3-1 at the seventh inning stretch and had gotten virtually nothing going against Jacob deGrom.

Again, this is just the latest swing that gives Yankees fans the indication that Dominguez has officially arrived. His numbers this month were outstanding entering the night, and they only look better now.

Dominguez began the day slashing .268/.392/.537 with three home runs and nine RBI in 13 games this month. His 163 WRC+ in the month of May ranked just outside of the top 25 among qualified hitters and ahead of guys like Juan Soto, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and James Wood. Remember, he's only 22 years old and is in his first full season. The sky really is the limit.

Dominguez's playing time has been somewhat sporadic due to the Yankees having four outfielders playing well and only three spots being available, but given just how well he's played, it's getting tougher and tougher for Aaron Boone to bench him.

Yankees fans can only hope Dominguez plays every day now, as he has arrived. This signature moment can be the swing Yankees fans look back on years from now when Dominguez is a multi-time All-Star and smile, knowing that it was when he truly introduced himself.