Javy Baez forgets what sport he's playing to illegally break up Tigers double-play ball

There are several ways to ‘bend the rules’ of baseball. Some occasionally try deceptive means, such as Derek Jeter, who faked that he was hit by a pitch on a close call. Others try clever means, such as employing the hidden ball trick, the completely legal method of tricking and eliminating runners.

Then, there is the blatant violation, defined as the act of committing a clearly illegal play in plain sight with the intention of avoiding a certain outcome, the likes of which we saw from A-Rod, who overtly slapped the ball from Bronson Arroyo’s glove to avoid being tagged.

Over the years, we’ve seen the rise of the infield fly rule, the downfall of the shift, and the outlawing of the barbaric smashing of the catcher on plays at the plate in attempts to reduce unfair strategy, fair strategy, and unnecessary injuries in that order. However, all moves in this category are meant to close loopholes in determining who is safe and who is out. But while fans frown upon any activity that can be described as cheating and are especially enraged when said cheater gets away with it, the blatant violator is always caught and can be very entertaining.

Every now and then, we get treated to the amusing spectacle of the blatant violation. The latest edition is brought to us courtesy of Javier Baez.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Javy Baez takes a ball to the head blocking a double play

The play started with Baez on first. Riley Greene sent a liner up the middle that wound up caught in the glove of Rays’ shortstop Carson Williams on a diving play. Williams turned to first base to complete the double play. Baez, still charging for second, slowed himself, jogged into the path of the throw, then jumped, deflecting the ball with his helmet. The play can be seen below:

It was sort of like a soccer game. Javy with the header! Only, this was far from a goal. As a matter of fact, it was an out. While it may seem like Baez intentionally blocked a ball with his head in a game that doesn’t count, it may be that he was on his way back to the dugout, accidentally crossed paths with the throw, then jumped, turning to take the ball off his back but instead took it on the helmet. The end result would have likely been the same either way, it was just the more painful way that unfolded. So, perhaps Baez isn’t the blatant violator the incriminating footage makes him look like, but an illegal play it was nonetheless.