Jaxson Dart may not be a late first-round option due to one New York team

The worst-kept secret in the 2025 NFL Draft is that this year's quarterback class is inferior compared to last year's class when five quarterbacks were taken with the first 12 picks.

Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered first-round picks in this year's class, and there is a significant gap after them. However, one prospect is gaining traction as not only the next quarterback to be taken after Ward and Sanders but now, a first-round pick. That player is Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart's NFL draft stock has been rising recently

There is a lot to like about Dart as a prospect. After leaving USC, he transferred to Ole Miss after Lincoln Riley was hired and brought Caleb Williams with him from Oklahoma. Dart excelled under Lane Kiffin with a 28-10 record while throwing for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions in his career. He possesses decent size (6-foot-2, 223 pounds), has above-average arm strength, and can throw well on the move.

When neither Ward nor Sanders did not work out at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis last month,

Dart took full advantage and increased his stock. Now, we are starting to see some mock drafts that have Dart selected in the first round.



His name is now appearing in the first round of mock drafts. NFL.com's Chad Reuter has Dart selected with the New York Jets at No. 7. This despite them signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal during free agency, in his last shot at being a starting quarterback in the NFL. The idea of Dart going to the Jets was further strengthened by Antwan Staley, the Jets beat reporter for the New York Daily News. He recently answered his mailbag questions about the legitimacy of Dart being taken at seventh overall.

"I’m not saying the Jets will select Dart, as they have several other needs. However, some people around the organization like his skill set and believe Dart is a first-round talent."

Even if the Jets pass on Dart, the teams hoping to draft him in the second round could be in for a rude awakening. Mel Kiper Jr. has him drafted by New Orleans at No. 9 in his recent mock draft while NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has him going to Pittsburgh at No. 21. The momentum for Dart to be selected in the first round is starting to gain steam.

Could the Jets pull off a major surprise on draft night? Even if the Jets take Dart at the seventh, he will likely have to sit and learn until they decide Fields is not cutting it as a starter or the team is eliminated from the playoffs. As new head coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey start their rebuild, they could be facing a career-defining decision next month.