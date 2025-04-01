Jaxson Dart's hype train is out of control and could cost Shedeur Sanders some money

Even in what many draft experts consider a lean year for quarterbacks, they will still dominate much of the attention in the upcoming NFL Draft. Miami's Cam Ward is expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans after last week's Pro Day workout in Miami.



Meanwhile, the second-ranked quarterback has been Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. However, USA Today's Mike Freeman recently interviewed ESPN NFL Draft expert Louis Riddick, and he said Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss has surpassed Sanders as the second-best quarterback by some teams.

Dart's draft stock has been rising thanks to his participation in the NFL Draft Combine. Sanders not only did not participate in any workouts at the combine, but also did not participate in a passing drill at the Shrine Bowl. That earned him a label as arrogant, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Just how high will Dart go is anybody's guess. According to the Jets beat reporter, there were reports that Dart was seriously considered by the Jets with their 7th overall pick. However, the Jets recently reaffirmed that free agent signee Justin Fields is their starter. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that both the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants have spent "extensive time" with Dart ahead of his Pro Day.

What effect will Jaxson Dart's rise have on Shedeur Sanders?

This is a significant development that could impact Sanders' draft stock. Both the Browns and the Giants are picking 2nd and 3rd overall this year, and they need a quarterback. There are reports that the Browns are looking to draft Penn State's Abdul Carter and the Giants might go with Travis Hunter, Sanders' teammate from Colorado in the wake of signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.

If both teams are comfortable with the idea of passing on Sanders and banking on Dart to be available by the time they pick in the early 2nd round, or decide Dart is worth trading back into the first round, Sanders could see himself drop down. Some experts believe that despite their recent signing of both Winston and Wilson, there is a chance the Giants would still draft Sanders because neither of them is a long-term solution at quarterback.

If the Giants pass him at No. 3, then Sanders might have to wait a while to hear his name called. Only New Orleans at 9th and Pittsburgh at 21st are the teams that could draft a quarterback. Will they move up into the top 10 to select him?

If Sanders indeed drop down on draft night, he can point to the rise of Jaxson Dart's stock as the reason why he could lose millions in rookie contract.