Jaxson Dart wants Ole Miss and Alabama to settle College Football Playoff debate on the field
By Austen Bundy
No. 13 Ole Miss (9-3) finds itself on the outside of the 12-team College Football Playoff field after the selection committee's most recent rankings.
It's also not participating in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday so there's no way for the Rebels to jump up into the bracket. However, conference rival Alabama somehow earned the No. 11 ranking and thus is slated to make the field regardless of what happens in Atlanta between No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart took the committee's decision to include the Crimson Tide but exclude the Rebels out of hand personally and took to his Instagram story to propose a solution to the debate.
Jaxson Dart proposes a play-in game between Ole Miss and Alabama for the final CFP berth
"Play a game for it. Winner gets in," Dart wrote on his story. "[Alabama] vs. [Ole Miss], leave out logo bias."
Although millions would tune in to watch such a play-in game, Dart is simply forgetting his squad is not the only one being affected by Alabama's seemingly unfair automatic inclusion.
No. 14 South Carolina (9-3) is unfortunately on the outside of the bubble and in all likelihood won't move up unless multiple upsets occur this weekend. No. 15 Arizona State (10-2) and No. 16 Iowa State (10-2) will duke it out Saturday for the Big 12 title but the loser at 10-3 is going to be punished for falling short in the postseason compared to Alabama that is sitting cozy at home in Tuscaloosa.
Even with the 14-team format coming in 2026, this would be a similar problem fans and pundits would be debating.
Dart does have one thing correct, however. There is 100 percent "logo bias" being incorporated into the selection committee's process. Alabama does not pass the eye test after losing to 6-6 Oklahoma in Week 14 and is simply being given a pass because of the program's supposed ceiling when entered in the playoff.
A play-in game would certainly fix the issue on paper but there are too many other moving parts that would probably make the problem worse. Dart's competitive spirit is commendable though, someone's got to stand up to SEC bias, especially within the conference itself.