Jaycee Horn contract details will make Chiefs regret waiting on their own top-flight CB

The official start of the 2025 NFL league year is this Wednesday, March 12, at 4:00 p.m. ET, with the official tampering window opening at noon ET on March 10. Before that happens, NFL teams have begun making moves with players currently on their roster. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers did just that.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers agreed to terms with cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract. Horn is set to earn $70 million guaranteed, with $25 million per year. With that annual salary, Horn is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Other cornerbacks due for a new contract in the near future are without a doubt rubbing their hands together looking to make more than Horn. One of those cornerbacks could very well be Trent McDuffie of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trent McDuffie's price tag only increasing for Chiefs after Jaycee Horn contract

Yes, the Chiefs still have a lot of time to work on a contract extension for McDuffie, as he still has a club option for the 2026 season. But given what Horn received from the Panthers on Monday, it's only going to get more expensive for the Chiefs to keep the cornerback long-term.

Besides McDuffie, there are cornerbacks like fellow 2022 NFL Draft classmates Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets and Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans who are due for new contracts, and will undoubtedly get paid. While those two have Pro Bowl nods, McDuffie is a First team All-Pro.

This past season, McDuffie recorded 59 combined tackles (45 solo, 14 assisted), 13 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and a half a sack. In coverage, McDuffie allowed 54 completions for 545 yards and four touchdowns on 90 targets, per Pro Football Reference. But what is the most impressive is his coverage numbers in the playoffs. In three years, which include three trips to the Super Bowl, McDuffie allowed 31 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets.

McDuffie has plenty of playoff experience and is entering just his fourth season. While the Chiefs do have time, they will have to figure out something soon before McDuffie falls out of their price range.