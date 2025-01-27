Jayden Daniels post-NFCCG loss comments prove he’s already light years ahead
By Lior Lampert
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wasted no time establishing himself as one of the NFL's best signal-callers in his rookie campaign. However, not only is he an elite talent on the field, but the 24-year-old is a consummate professional off the gridiron.
Daniels' serene demeanor is charismatic. He's never rattled or phased, regardless of how bright the lights are. His impressive character shined through constantly, specifically in the face of defeat following a soul-crushing NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Addressing the media shortly after Philadelphia's 55-23 blowout victory over Daniels' Commanders, the 2024 No. 2 overall pick remained incredibly calm, cool and collected. He continues to remind us that age is merely a number, and his wisdom goes far beyond the date on his birth certificate.
"This sucks," Daniels told reporters (h/t NBC Sports' JP Finlay). "This s*** sucks ... excuse my language, but I couldn't be prouder of the guys in the locker room."
No one will hold it against you for letting out a mild-mannered swear, Jayden. Even fresh off falling short in Philadelphia, Daniels remained poised, respectful and appreciative of the journey to reach this moment. Then, he lauded his teammates for uniting and shattering any expectations everyone had for them coming into 2024.
"... Year 1, everybody not really knowing each other ... the vets did a tremendous job of bringing [the rookies] in and helping us out. And we all just meshed and got to this point," Daniels stated.
The Commanders have a special player and leader in Daniels. Washington finally has the franchise passer and organizational centerpiece they've been searching for, and his latest comments further validate that notion. Kudos to him for having such an even-keeled personality, no matter the circumstances.
While the Commanders fell short of their ultimate goal, they must feel good about returning to the league's final four again with Daniels under center. He rewrote history this season, including setting the playoff record for most passing yards by a rookie.
If Daniels can keep his head held high in the heat of the moment, so can you, Commanders fans. This is only the beginning.