Jayden Daniels slamming helmet after injury isn't a good sign for Commanders [UPDATED]
Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been a revelation with the Washington Commanders so far. An injury of unknown severity is the last thing anyone wanted to see.
Daniels headed back to the locker room for X-rays after showing discomfort around his rib area. But first, he tried to get in some practice throws. That's when it became clear he wouldn't be able to continue. He unbuckled his helmet and threw it to the ground in frustration.
Everything on the D.C. area is crossing their fingers and hoping for positive news. Let's be honest, this doesn't do much to give anyone hope:
Marcus Mariota stepped in for Daniels.
Jayden Daniels injury update: Mother of Commanders QB says "he's fine"
After Daniels headed back to the locker room for additional testing, the team declared him "questionable" to return.
It was too soon after the injury to expect anything definitive on Daniels injury. So the hope remains that X-rays will come back negative.
It wasn't particularly clear when or how Daniels suffered the injury. He came up holding his ribs after a first quarter carry but some speculated the issue originated earlier. At the end of a 47-yard run on his first snap, the rookie had two defenders land on top of him. If you look closely, he reaches for his side briefly as he gets up from that tackle.
Daniels obviously continued after that hit though. He primarily handed off the ball for the remainder of the drive but he did have a seven-yard carry and two short completions. He most clearly showed signs of being injured after a three-yard loss.
The Commanders settled for a field goal on the drive that let to Daniels' exit. That gave them a 10-0 lead thanks to an earlier pick six. The Mariota-led offense put up another touchdown to go up 17-0, though Brian Robinson largely engineered that drive and punched in that score.
UPDATE: Daniels' mother went on Twitter to deliver the news all Commanders fans were hoping for: "He's fine"
Now, "fine" doesn't mean Daniels will return to action this week. Fortunately, the Commanders may not need him to. They had a 20-0 lead and the ball at the two-minute warning before halftime.