Jayden Daniels will have his Commanders sensei to fight off any sophomore slump
By Lior Lampert
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is clearly in no rush to get his second chance as an NFL head coach. Despite garnering interest during the league's 2025 hiring cycle after a career-reviving inaugural campaign in D.C., he's reportedly taken himself off the market.
Per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, Kingsbury has elected to run it back with the Commanders next season following the team's stunningly quick year-over-year turnaround. Washington went from having a 4-13 record in 2023 to reaching the NFC Championship Game roughly 12 months later, partly thanks to the play-caller.
As Schultz notes, Kingsbury will be a hot commodity again in 2026. However, his decision is a massive development for rising superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels and Washington's prospects of building on their unexpected yet impressive playoff run.
Kliff Kingsbury returning as Commanders' OC has Jayden Daniels well-equipped to fight off any sophomore slump
Kingsbury was vital to Daniels' historic rookie season and Washington's surprising status as an upper-echelon scoring unit. His return to the Commanders is ideal for all parties involved, especially the 2024 No. 2 overall pick.
Cohesion in the coaching staff is critical for success at the highest level, particularly when that person is in your ear. Daniels will hear the same voice through his helmet. Meanwhile, Kingsbury should continue to make life easier for him, and vice versa.
Given his prime setup with Daniels in Washington, Kingsbury doesn't feel a need to abandon ship for any head coaching job. He is pushing the buttons for an ascending franchise with a transcendent signal-caller. Why leave to inherit a bad situation?
The grass isn't always greener, and the suitors pursuing Kingsbury to run the show aren't appealing options. He spurned an opportunity to interview with the New Orleans Saints, and reasonably so.
The Dallas Cowboys were also linked to him. Nevertheless, unlike the Commanders, neither organization has much reason for optimism in their future. Moreover, the Chicago Bears requested an interview with the 45-year-old before landing prized head-coaching candidate Ben Johnson.
For whatever it's worth, Kingsbury is still getting paid by the Arizona Cardinals for his previous stint as their sideline general. Could that be a factor in his thought process as he operates with minimal urgency?