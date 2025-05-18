Jaylen Brown injury blow will have Celtics fans further on edge

The Boston Celtics ended the 2024 NBA season with confetti, parades and the franchise’s 18th championship banner. Led by the young superstar tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, there was belief that the Celtics could be on the cusp of a dynasty. A lot can change in just a year, however.

Just a year later, Boston is entering the offseason surrounded by an uncertain future. The defending champions saw their season come to an end with a Game 6 loss against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. While the early playoff exit stings, Boston may have lost more than just the series.

Brown finished the season with a partially torn right meniscus, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Saturday. He played the final month of the regular season and the entirety of the postseason in pain.

Celtics’ future looks uncertain after Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum injuries

Previous reports revealed that Brown had been receiving pain injections for an undisclosed knee injury since March, but the exact nature of the injury was not previously disclosed. Brown averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game during the playoffs, but he clearly did not look like the same player who was named the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

The 28-year-old is expected to be evaluated this week to determine if he will need surgery. Meniscus injuries can be tricky. There are a plethora of variables that can determine the severity and long-term effects of the injury. For example, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has struggled with meniscus issues throughout his career.

Celtics have problems heading into the offseason

Along with Brown’s injury, Tatum’s future is also uncertain after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 against the Knicks. Although he underwent successful surgery to repair the tendon, there is no timetable on his return. Tatum is expected to miss at least a significant portion of the 2026 season.

If Brown faces any complications or setbacks from his injury, Boston may be looking at a down year. During Boston’s championship run, Brown and Tatum became the first Celtics duo to post at least 30 points, five assists and five rebounds in an NBA Finals game. They also set the record for most postseason games with at least 25 points by a Celtics duo (18), surpassing Celtics legends Larry Bird and Kevin McHale (17), per Statitudes.