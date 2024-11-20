Jayson Tatum claims the East crown with MVP performance as Celtics end historic Cavs streak
The Cleveland Cavaliers' historic run came to an end last night as they suffered their first regular-season loss, falling 120-117 to the Boston Celtics and closing out their franchise-best 15-0 start.
Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with an outstanding performance, finishing with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists, including six 3-pointers. Tatum had plenty of support, as five of the Celtics’ eight rotation players scored in double digits. A major factor in Boston’s success was veteran Al Horford, who delivered a season-high 20 points along with 3 blocks. His strong play at center has been crucial while Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined.
“He’s a calming presence out there, he just does so many things for us,” Tatum said post-game about Horford’s contributions. “We’re just a much better team when Al’s out there and being aggressive.”
The Celtics made a statement, that they're still the team to beat in the East
The Celtics controlled the game early, jumping out to a dominant first-half lead that grew to 17 points by halftime. However, the Cavaliers came out firing in the third quarter, putting up a massive 40 points to trim the deficit to five, bringing the game to the brink. Key baskets from Derrick White and Payton Pritchard down the stretch helped Boston fend off the Cavs' furious comeback attempt.
For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell shined in the loss with 35 points and 8 rebounds, including a remarkable 17 points in the fourth quarter. Despite missing Isaac Okoro, head coach Kenny Atkinson tightened the rotation to just eight players, and rookie Craig Porter Jr. stepped up with 15 points on an efficient 6-for-8 shooting night.
While the loss may sting for Cleveland, this matchup previewed what could be an intense season-long rivalry between two of the East’s best. With three more head-to-head games left, fans can look forward to more thrilling battles between these talented squads.