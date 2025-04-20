Jayson Tatum injury had mom ready to fight in the Magic locker room after Game 1

As expected, the Boston Celtics cruised to a Game 1 win in their first round series against the Orlando Magic on Sunday to tip off the defending champions' run in the NBA Playoffs. However, despite the 17-point victory, one of the big concerns coming out of the game was star wing Jayson Tatum, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a wrist injury.

Tatum as driving down the lane when Wendell Carter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came over to contest. There was a common foul and some hard contact, which then sent the Celtics star to the ground. As he tried to stop his fall, though, it seemingly caused some sort of harm to his wrist in the process. He stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes in pain before heading to the bench for a review.

Thereafter, there wasn't any retaliation from Boston after the injury, even after the refs determined that Caldwell-Pope committed a flagrant foul. Tatum exited closer to the end of the game and remained in pretty clear pain in regards to his wrist, holding it gingerly. It was the type of thing that fans will always notice on the bench, but also definitely that Tatum's mother, Brandy, would notice.

And Brandy Tatum was ready to take matters into his own hands after the game and in the hallways of TD Garden.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!

Jayson Tatum's mom was ready to fight in Magic locker room after Game 1

Following the game, Tatum naturally went to undergo testing on the injured wrist. Waiting outside of the door of the X-ray room, though, was his mom. She didn't mince words to her son as she asked Tatum, "Want me to go to the Orlando locker room?", clearly looking for some sort of fight after the injury to her son.

"Want me to go to the Orlando locker room?"



—Jayson Tatum's mother, Brandy, before he headed to the X-ray room following the Celtics' Game 1 win. pic.twitter.com/a6MTOEtBDH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2025

Obviously, Tatum didn't give his mom's question much of the time of day as it was never that serious, nor was that ever a realistic outcome. It does, however, speak to the bond between the two that the protective instincts kicked in even in the aftermath of an NBA Playoffs game.

As for the injury itself, while we don't have a concrete update on the matter, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula said after the game when asked, "He's good," in reference to Tatum. We'll wait for an official diagnosis but, despite the initial panic from fans after watching the Boston star on the sidelines, it does seem like the team isn't worried about it internally.

Still, the injury and any chippy behavior stemming from Game 1 are going to be stories throughout the rest of the season. Hopefully, nothing goes too far. We don't want Brandy Tatum to have to actually step in and settle the matter.