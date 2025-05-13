Jayson Tatum injury update: Celtics' championship repeat doomed

Facing a 3-1 second-round series deficit, history tells us the Boston Celtics are (highly) unlikely to dig themselves out of this hole. In other words, their title defense is hanging by a thread. And now, superstar forward Jayson Tatum's apparent non-contact lower leg injury may have been the kiss of death.

Tatum went down late in the fourth quarter of Boston's Game 4 Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the New York Knicks. He went down while going after a loose ball and was in visible pain.

Jayson Tatum exits Game 4 vs. Knicks with apparent leg injury

Tatum couldn't put any weight on his right leg and had to be assisted off the court by members of the Celtics training staff. ESPN cameras caught an emotional Tatum being wheeled to the locker room, as the Celtics star had his face in his hands.

This story will be updated with additional information.