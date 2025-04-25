Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? Latest injury update for Magic vs. Celtics, Game 3

The biggest question heading into Game 2 for the Boston Celtics was simple: Can they close it out without Jayson Tatum?

After suffering a bone bruise on his shooting wrist late in Game 1, Tatum sat out Monday night. The Celtics, unfazed, answered with a resounding 109–100 win over the Orlando Magic to take a commanding 2–0 series lead.

Now, as the series shifts to Orlando for Game 3, Tatum is listed as DOUBTFUL — and it’s clear Boston isn’t rushing their star back. With the Magic yet to present a serious threat, the Celtics are betting on depth, poise, and balance.

Who needs to step up for the Celtics if Jayson Tatum can't play?

Without Tatum, Jaylen Brown made it clear he’s more than capable of leading the charge, dropping 36 points and spearheading the Celtics’ third-quarter surge. Kristaps Porzingis, stitched up and all after suffering a forehead gash, added 20 points and 10 rebounds, using his size to overwhelm Orlando’s frontcourt.

Off the bench, Payton Pritchard, the newly crowned Sixth Man of the Year, chipped in 14 points, including three big threes. It’s the type of all-hands-on-deck production that’s become Boston’s trademark this season.

No single game plan can solve a team with this many weapons. And Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley is quickly learning that the hard way. Orlando’s biggest issue isn’t defense — they’ve shown the ability to slow Boston down in spurts, holding them to just 23 first-quarter points and keeping it close through halftime in Game 2.

But the third quarter exposed a familiar flaw. An 11–2 Celtics run to open the half reignited the TD Garden crowd and swung the momentum completely. It was a near carbon copy of Game 1’s collapse.

The Magic simply don’t have enough consistent scoring beyond Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who combined for 55 of Orlando’s 100 points. Meanwhile:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shot 1-of-9 and finished with 3 points

The bench contributed just 17 points on 14 of the team’s 82 field-goal attempts

That’s not going to cut it against the league’s most balanced offense.

Game 2 was Orlando’s chance to strike — with Boston missing Tatum and the door slightly open. But the Magic couldn’t capitalize.

Still, they return home for Game 3 with a sold-out crowd behind them, and that might be enough to swing some momentum. Orlando was 29–12 at home in the regular season, and their younger core has historically fed off energy from their building.

If they want to stay in this series, it starts with someone — anyone — stepping up beyond Banchero and Wagner.

If the Celtics win Game 3 without Tatum, the series could be all but over. But if the Magic can defend home court and show some scoring versatility, the pressure shifts back to Boston — and questions about Tatum’s availability suddenly get a lot louder.