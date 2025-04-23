Jayson Tatum will miss Game 2 vs. Orlando: Al Horford to start in his place

UPDATE: Horford will in fact start for the injured Tatum, along with Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

Jayson Tatum will miss Wednesday's game against Orlando with a forearm injury, the team accounced. Tatum was doubtful in the days leading up to Game 2, and now will officially be sidelined. His injury status was "day-to-day," according to reports, so this seems more a precautionary measure than anything else, but with a 1-0 series lead and a supremely talented team around him, this is a logical move.

In Tatum's place, head coach Joe Mazzulla has a decision to make; does he go double bigs, and put Al Horford in the starting unit? Boston loves using that lineup and it's pretty effective, but it would also task Horford with manning Paolo Banchero, and he might not be mobile enough to stay with Banchero on the perimeter.

Still, I think this is Boston's lineup to start. Horford is plenty experienced in the playoffs and always seems to surprise with how well he can match up with opposing players.

Projected Celtics lineup without Jayson Tatum

Player Position Derrick White Point guard Jrue Holiday Shooting guard Jaylen Brown Small Forward Al Horford Power Forward Kristaps Porzingis Center

Subscribe the the Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy!

Sam Hauser will be an important piece in Game 2

The other option is replacing Tatum with Sam Hauser — but that really compromises Boston's defensive options against Banchero and Franz Wagner.

While Boston will still likely be a favorite in this game, Tatum's absence leaves the door open for Orlando, which would love to steal a game at TD Garden before heading back to Orlando where Magic fans await. They just need to score way more points than they did in Game 1. Easy!