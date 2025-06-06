Jazz Chisholm explains exactly what fueled his breakout game

When the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians faced off Thursday night in the rubber match of their three-game series, one name stood out above the rest: Jazz Chisholm Jr. In just his third game back from the injured list, Chisholm delivered arguably his best performance of the season, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in the Yankees’ 4-0 victory.

The performance wasn’t just a product of the warm Bronx weather or the Yankees continuing their hot streak — winning eight of their last nine series — but rather, it signaled a return to form for Chisholm.

“I had that short rehab stint in Double-A, it took me back to the days I was hitting .300 and the things I was doing back then,” Chisholm said postgame. “It was more effortless than swinging out of control, so now it’s just more base hits.”

Jazz Chisholm got his groove back

Chisholm’s brief rehab assignment with the Yankees’ Double-A Somerset Patriots seems to have done the trick. In just three games, he went 3-for-9 with an .844 OPS, his first minor league appearance since 2023. Prior to his oblique strain, Chisholm had been struggling offensively, slashing just .181/.304/.362, though he did manage to hit eight home runs, tying for sixth-most on the roster.

Still, his value hasn't been limited to the batter’s box. His defensive flexibility at second and third base has provided steady contributions for a Yankees team focused on tightening up its infield defense.

Since returning, Chisholm has gone 5-for-11 (.455) in the series against Cleveland, adding a home run, two RBIs, and a 1.182 OPS. The performance helped raise his season average to .207, a significant climb from where it was before the injury.

Cody Bellinger is heating up too

Chisholm wasn’t the only standout in Thursday night’s win. Cody Bellinger went 2-for-4, launching a two-run homer and racking up three RBIs. Over his last four games, Bellinger is hitting .333 with a 1.095 OPS, a much-needed surge for New York’s crowded outfield rotation.

With Chisholm gaining momentum and Bellinger finding his swing, the Yankees are in strong shape heading into a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. If they can carry this energy into the weekend, Chisholm’s return could go from hopeful experiment to key midseason turning point.