Jazz Chisholm Jr. goes to bat for Anthony Volpe after MLB rankings snub
The New York Yankees fanbase finds itself in a strange headspace.
The sting of losing the World Series — in hindsight, their one and only shot with Juan Soto in the lineup — is keen. It doesn't help that Soto left for the crosstown Mets, where he has a chance to torment the Yankees for the next 15 years.
And yet, New York's front office has been extremely productive this winter, adding big-ticket names like Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Devin Williams to paper over Soto's departure.
It's clear the Yankees still plan on contending, and it's hard to point to an American League team with a clear edge. There will be stiff competition, of course, from the Orioles and Red Sox in the division, all the way through Houston, Kansas City, and the burgeoning contenders further west. In the end, though, New York has the most talent, the most money, and the best player.
It's hard to find a glaring hole in New York's depth chart right now. The infield remains a work in progress after Gleyber Torres' departure, but Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Anthony Volpe are all plus-impact players. Volpe in particular is hoping for a breakout in his age-24 season.
He isn't getting much respect from the baseball pundits, though. MLB Network's research team released its ranking of the 10 best shortstops in baseball and Volpe was notably absent.
Jazz Chisholm defends Anthony Volpe after MLB rankings snub
Is Volpe a top-10 shortstop lock? Of course not, but Yankees fans are naturally displeased at his absence. It's what fanbases are for — blind loyalty and support. It's also what teammates are for. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was quick to throw shade at the MLB prognosticators who snubbed Volpe.
I'd challenge those upset with Volpe's absence to take a name off that list. Trea Turner? Dansby Swanson? Do we really want to go that far? Still, Chisholm's instinct to defend his teammate, to pump up his value and increase awareness, is touching.
Chisholm has been such a joy to watch since landing in New York. All that noise about him being a "clubhouse cancer" or whatever in Miami just sounds silly in hindsight. Maybe those grouchy Marlins vets were the problem. Chisholm marches to the beat of his own drum in the best way. He's so full of joy and style, in a way few Yankees stars are. From the backwards cap to the custom belts, Chisholm has brought a fresh pizzazz to the Bronx. He is also, very obviously, a great teammate.
That whole list merits a healthy skepticism. I'm more inclined to argue about Bobby Witt Jr. as a top-four player, period, than a top-four shortstop, but it's hard to knock the likes of Gunnar Henderson and Francisco Lindor. Trea Turner at No. 10 is understandable with his declining defense, but he also slashed .295/.388/.469 with 21 home runs and 19 stolen bases last season. Maybe we're docking him a little too soon.
Arguing to put Volpe over Turner, Swanson, or Willy Adames is probably a bit premature, but it's nice to see Chisholm's confidence in his teammate — as well as the broader enthusiasm of Yankees fans, who understand the Gold Glover's potential.