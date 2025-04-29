Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury could send Yankees' house of cards tumbling down

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn't even make it through the first half-inning of Tuesday's against the rival Baltimore Orioles before he was forced out of action. While the Bronx Bombers were living up to their name with a five-run top of the first inning, Chisholm took a mighty hack at a pitch and was immediately in pain, seemingly with his left abdomen. He ultimately then hit a triple (or a double with an error), but then left the game from first base.

It's unclear the extent of the Chisholm injury, though it's hard to expect the best given his injury history and the way he looked after the big swing. What's abundantly clear, though, is that the Yankees can't afford any injuries — but they definitely can't afford it to a player like Chisholm.

If you just look at the batting average, sitting at .181 after the hit in this game prior to his exit, you might not think so. However, his value at the plate and, perhaps more importantly, defensively is immense specifically to this Yankees roster and organization in their current state.

Jazz Chisholm injury forces Yankees star out of game, leaves major questions about depth

With Chisholm's exit, which the team announced as "right flank discomfort" as the reason, the Yankees replaced him with Oswald Peraza, a substantial downgrade defensively and perhaps just as much so at the plate. Because while Chisholm is hitting below the Mendoza Line, he still has an OPS over .700 this season, speaking to the pop in his bat, while Peraza has a .607 OPS.

What that ultimately underscores is the biggest threat to the Yankees' success this season: their depth. Point blank, they have none. Veteran DJ LeMahieu would be an option to fill in, but he remains on the IL and his recovery has not gone smoothly. With Oswaldo Cabrera at third base, that leaves Peraza and Pablo Reyes (.368 OPS in 13 at-bats) as the options currently on the big-league roster to replace Chisholm if he misses any substantial time.

The other option would be the Yankees' 19th-ranked prospect, Jorbit Vivas, getting a call-up, especially with his infield versatility, which could make sense. After all, he's posted an .878 through 24 games in Triple-A this season.

Again, we don't know the severity of Chisholm's injury, so this isn't to create immediate panic among fans in New York. At the same time, it does bring about what should be Yankees fans' biggest fear. This team can't afford injuries to key contributors. The depth on the big-league roster, especially with LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton still out, is paltry. Their farm system is scarce on major-league ready options as well.

If nothing else, this makes it clear that the Yankees are going to be a factor if they're fully healthy. Should injuries come about, though, things could start free-falling in a hurry.