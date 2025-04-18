Jazz Chisholm Jr. responds to embarrassing ejection in savage way

The job of an umpire is not an easy one, particularly when behind the dish. Calling pitches that move as quickly and as much as MLB pitches do is easier said than done. It's not a job most people can do.

With that being said, that doesn't stop MLB fans or even players from calling umpires out when they make mistakes. New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is no exception in that regard. Not only did he complain when home plate umpire John Bacon called him out on strikes, but he did enough to the point where Bacon ran him from the game.

Jazz Chisholm was ejected after this strike three call pic.twitter.com/qfBB5m49q0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 18, 2025

Immediately after the pitch was called a strike, Chisholm began arguing with Bacon. Yankees manager Aaron Boone did whatever he could to try and get Chisholm to turn around and head back to the dugout, but Chisholm kept yelling. Eventually, Bacon had enough, and tossed him from the game.

Chisholm was quick to respond after getting tossed on X, saying that the pitch was "Not even f*****g close!"

Not even fucking close!!!!! — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) April 18, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. calls umpire out after ejection

He's right. The pitch in question was not even close to being called a strike, and the third pitch could've gone either way as well.

This attitude is part of what makes Chisholm the star he is. He constantly has a chip on his shoulder, and isn't afraid to voice his opinion. His opinion on this matter is absolutely right.

Again, umpiring is an incredibly hard job to do, particularly behind the plate. Umpires are bound to get calls wrong, but that strikeout pitch was well below the knees. It was not even close. In no way should that pitch ever be called.

What makes this matter worse is that Chisholm had just three hits in his previous 30 at-bats entering Thursday's action. He put together a good at-bat against tough left-hander Mason Montgomery, and instead of drawing the walk he deserved, he was called out in excruciating fashion, adding to his slump in a way completely out of his control.

Fortunately for Chisholm, the Yankees were ahead by three runs by the time he was ejected, were able to defeat the Rays. Hopefully, this ejection will spark a major turnaround.