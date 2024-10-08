Jazz Chisholm just gave the Royals bulletin board material for the rest of the ALDS
Monday did not go well for the New York Yankees. Carlos Rodon got roughed up after a hot start, New York's offense was held to just one run over the first eight innings and the Kansas City Royals snatched away home-field advantage with a convincing 4-2 win in Game 2 of this best-of-five ALDS. After capturing the top seed in the AL playoffs, the Yankees need to win at least one of two games Kauffman Stadium to avoid an early exit — and, with Juan Soto and potentially Gerrit Cole entering free agency, a host of questions about whether this championship window has closed for good.
But it's not all doom and gloom around the Bombers right now. Despite Monday's loss, at least one member of the clubhouse remains confident that the Yankees will have no problem winning this series — maybe a little too confident.
Jazz Chisholm says Royals got 'lucky' in Game 2 win vs. Yankees
Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke with the media after Game 2, and he had some eye-opening things to say for a player whose team just lost a critical playoff game.
"It still feels the same: We're gonna win it," Chisholm Jr. said when asked about the atmosphere in the locker room after Game 2 as opposed to Game 1. "We still don't feel like any team is better than us. We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight, so [the Royals] just got lucky."
This is nothing new for Chisholm Jr., one of the brashest and swaggiest players in the game; this is who he was when he broke in with the Miami Marlins, and it's who he is now. And in one sense, he's right: Royals starter Cole Ragans allowed seven baserunners over his four innings of work, including four walks, but New York left eight men on base and went just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. (Chisholm Jr. was 0-for-1 in that spot, but we digress.)
Still, having said all that ... maybe this is the sort of thing best kept in-house right now? It's great that the Yankees' confidence hasn't wavered after a loss, but if they think they can just throw the pinstriped jerseys out there and win this series by default, they have another thing coming — Kansas City is too good, and this New York roster is too flawed. And the only thing Chisholm Jr. is really accomplishing here is making an already fired-up Royals squad even more so as it goes back home for what will be a raucous atmosphere in Game 3. K.C. didn't need any more motivation to take down the big, bad Yankees, and you'd hope that a loss like New York suffered in Game 2 would inspire a bit more determination to get better rather than something this blasé.