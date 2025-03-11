The Utah Jazz are currently committing one of the biggest tank jobs in NBA history, with a record of 15-50. They're the 15th seed in the Western Conference and are in a three-way tie with the Wizards and Hornets for the 2025 Draft Lottery odds for the number one overall pick.

It's no secret that Danny Ainge, CEO of basketball operations, has retooled this roster since arriving in Dec. 2021 and plays a large part in the team tanking. After acquiring the Phoenix Suns' 2031 unprotected first-round pick, Utah now has 11 first-round picks in the next seven years.

Complete rebuild in Utah

When Ainge tore down the roster, he acquired players like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler via trade. Although they've shown to be promising building blocks, they've also shown that they're good enough to continue to tank regardless of whether they play night in and night out.

Now, Danny Ainge can't come out and physically say, "We're tanking," but more so along the lines of saying, "We're ready to go big game hunting."

Having brought in six rookies over the last two seasons and attempting to develop young talent while also still tanking has worked so far for the Jazz. The ability to manipulate the injury report has put Utah in a position to give themselves the best odds for the number one overall pick, but it won't stop there.

A starting five that features Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Cooper Flagg, and Walker Kessler on paper looks very appealing. But assuming the Jazz land Duke standout Cooper Flagg in this year's draft, it may incentivize the team once again to tank next year, considering their 2026 first-round pick is only top-eight protected.

Utah would ideally like to keep that top-eight protected pick next season, and the only way I see them moving off that pick would be if a superstar-caliber player was available on the trade block, such as Devin Booker to speed up the rebuild process.

Utah's young talent in review

The Jazz, with their young core, have a lot of promising talent, but none that's truly proven as of yet. Their 2023 Draft Class, which features Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh, has left a lot to be desired.

George has struggled to find a level of consistency with his shooting and overall efficiency, even though he's been playing better as of late. Hendricks suffered a gruesome leg injury earlier this season, and assuming he comes back healthy next season, he will have a lot to still prove. Sensabaugh has shown flashes of being a capable scorer on all three levels but may struggle to find a consistent role on a team loaded with young talent.

In the 2024 Draft Class, Utah brought in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowksi. Cody Williams has been in and out of the G League and is still taking time to develop as an off-ball wing. Collier has been one of the most surprising rookies of the NBA season so far and just earned the NBA’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February. Filipowksi has had an up-and-down rookie season but has shown that he can be a nice stretch five for this team going forward.

The Jazz will have some decisions to make as Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton are all on expiring deals next season. Utah will more than likely be attempting to tank again next season, with or without Flagg, and continue to stockpile draft capital and other young assets.