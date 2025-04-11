Jazz land the perfect Duke star in NBA mock draft, and it’s not Cooper Flagg

The Utah Jazz may have their eyes set on the No.1 overall pick and the chance to take Cooper Flagg. However, another Duke star that made waves this season could also be on their radar.

Kon Knueppel emerged as a pivotal player for Duke last season, playing some good basketball toward the later parts of the season and throughout the NCAA tournament, raising his draft stock in the process.

If selected by the Jazz, Knueppel can develop into a valuable contributor and an an ideal fit within their system.

Jazz takes Duke star that isn't Cooper Flagg

While Cooper Flagg dominated headlines, Knueppel quietly became one of Duke's most consistent and reliable players throughout the season. He improved his efficiency and 3-point shooting, and he has hit several big shots late in games to show that he also has the clutch gene.

Where he truly shined was his shooting; Knueppel hit 40 percent from 3-point range, showing his ability to space the floor and comfort level shooting on static spot-ups, off relocations or running off screens.

Standing at 6 foot- 7, and averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, he has a case for being one of the best swing men in the nation. And based on his play, he shot himself up many NBA Draft big boards.

FanSided's latest NBA mock draft, from Chris Kline, has the Jazz taking Knueppel with the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft. It's an ideal pick for a Jazz team whose offense relies on ball movement and spacing.

They are currently tied with the Washington Wizards with the highest odds to get the No.1 overall pick, according to Tankathon.com.

The Jazz already has a solid core of young players like Keynote George, Isaiah Collier, and Lauri Markkanen, who is in the first year of a five-year $238 million contract, with the Jazz along with a good mix of veterans like Jordan Clarkson.

If the Jazz dont secure the No.1 overall pick, Knueppel could be a smart high-floor option to help accelerate the rebuild if he is still on the board when they are selecting.