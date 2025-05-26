Jazz projected draft pick could put past top pick in trick spot

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz selected Keyonte George with the No. 3 overall pick. Since getting to Utah, George has developed into a talented young player for a Jazz team that is trying to rebuild and compete in the league. However, according to the recent 2025 NBA Draft by Tankathon, there's a chance the Jazz may be looking to move on from George by selecting Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears with the No. 5 overall pick.

The benefits of keeping Keyonte George

The Jazz moving on from a young talent would be a mistake, given that George is only in his second season and continuing to improve heading into his third year.

With the Jazz going 17-65 season, George is a player the franchise can build around, including young players such as Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh. In his rookie season, George averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. Last season, he improved his numbers averaging 16.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds.

What adding Jeremiah Fears would mean for the Jazz

The addition of Jeremiah Fears at No. 5 overall would benefit a Jazz team that is still in the process of rebuilding. Fears was impressive in his one season with the Oklahoma Sooners averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. Adding Fears gives the Jazz another reliable shooter on offense and a player that is known for his speed in transition and ability to score. Fears was named to the All-SEC Freshman team last season with the Sooners.

What the Jazz should do

It's hard to pass up on a player like Fears, even knowing that George has shown great strides in his first two seasons with the Jazz. With that being said, it's hard imagining the Jazz moving on from a player like George for a rookie that has similar play style.

With George having experience playing both the point and shooting guard positions, Utah can select Fears at No. 5 overall and find a way in which both Fears and George can play together. While this is a risky, it could prove as a benefit for a rebuilding team like the Jazz to have two talented shooters out on the court at the same time.