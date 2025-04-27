JB Bickerstaff has no one to blame but himself for no-call on Pistons final possession

The Detroit Pistons blew a late lead to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of their first-round series. On the Pistons final possession, Cade Cunningham missed a mid-range jumper that would've given Detroit the lead. The Pistons were able to gather the rebound and kick out for three. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a long three-pointer which would've given Detroit the lead at the buzzer. Hardaway Jr. was on the receiving end of some contact by a Knicks defender, but the officials opted against blowing the whistle.

Bickerstaff had every right to be furious about the missed call, but he ought to point the finger at himself. NBA coaches are still learning how to manage the challenge system, but Bickerstaff wasted his in the first quarter. If the Pistons held onto their challenge until the final seconds, they could've stopped the game and forced the officials to confront their own mistake. Instead, Bickerstaff was left yelling at the officials. There was little else he could do.

JB Bickerstaff has no excuse for Pistons complaints

Detroit also held a 10-plus point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 4. Far too many times this season, the Pistons have failed to finish games in an ideal fashion. Yes, Detroit is a young team, but that was the point of hiring a veteran head coach. Bickerstaff ought to know better, and instead wasted his one defense against poor officiating in the first quarter. That is indefensible.

The Pistons added a veteran core for just this reason. General manager Trajan Langdon signed Tobias Harris and added Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason. They traded for Dennis Schroder at the deadline. The thought process behind such moves was to bolster a young core that didn't know how to win. While the Pistons have managed one postseason victory at Madison Square Garden in Game 2, they have blown late leads in the two matchups since. Something has to give, and the Pistons are running out of games and excuses.