JD Vance inexplicably dropped Ohio State championship trophy during White House visit

Typically, American sports champions are invited to the nation's capital to be congratulated by the President of the United States.

The 2024-25 national champion Ohio State Buckeyes were afforded that opportunity and visited the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday. They were hosted by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in a public ceremony held on the South Lawn.

The Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23, on Jan. 20, winning the inaugural edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff exactly 10 years after the program won the inaugural four-team bracket.

Vice President JD Vance dropped the CFP trophy at White House ceremony

During the South Lawn ceremony, the president was presented with a white Ohio State jersey with the No. 47 and "Trump" on the back, as is tradition. Immediately following that, Vice President Vance, formerly a senator from Ohio, attempted to pick up the CFP national championship trophy and visibly struggled to get it off the table.

As some college football fans may know, the trophy itself is just a gold pillar with the shape of the football logo for the CFP at the top and then tapered down to sit in a black base. When that trophy is awarded to the winning team, it's removed from that base so the single pillar can be easily held.

It appears as if Vance was not briefed on the trophy design ahead of time. He attempted to pick it up off the table it was sitting on base and all. That didn't work out for him as the base slipped off and tumbled to the ground. Head coach Ryan Day stepped in to help Vance understand it was just the pillar piece he needed to hold.

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

It's amusing to see a non-sports official fumble with an awkwardly designed trophy, but in the end it may have reignited the debate over whether the CFP committee should've stuck with the old iconic BCS crystal football trophy.

It definitely seems like we could've stuck with the crystal ball and had just a bit less trouble with Vance getting it off the podium. Live and learn.