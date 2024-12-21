Jed Hoyer may have ace in the hole to save Cubs offseason with Roki Sasaki
By Quinn Everts
The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a little uneven. Adding Kyle Tucker is a massive move, but comes with a big risk as Tucker's contract expires after the 2025 season. Chicago also signed RHP Matt Boyd to a contract, but Boyd is more of an "innings-eater" than a top-of-the-line starter.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
In order to fill that top-line starter position, the Cubs have turned their attention to Roki Sasaki, the prized free-agent pitcher who is heading to the MLB in 2025 after four years in Japan — and there's reason to believe they're in the running for Sasaki, as the team met with the star pitcher this week.
Another reason the Cubs could be a favorable landing spot for Sasaki is the roaring success of Shots Imanaga, who was immediately a fan favorite in Chicago after signing as a free agent last offseason.
"Shota Imanaga, an All-Star during his rookie season with the Cubs this year, is a shining example of the team’s pitching infrastructure and willingness to help players assimilate from Japan," writes Patrick Mooney in The Athletic.
Shota Imanaga shined in his first season in the MLB
No one is worried about Roki Sasaki's ability to pitch in the MLB. But if Sasaki wants to feel confident in a club's ability to get his accustomed to the US and the MLB, the Cubs are a great recent example. Imanaga pitched in Japan for nearly a decade before heading stateside last year. He wasn't quite the same level of talent that Sasaki is, but the situation is similar.
Every team in the MLB would love to have Sasaki; his fastball effortlessly hits 100 and he has multiple "plus" pitches that should turn him into a star in the MLB. Chicago has as good of a shot as anyone at adding his services — whether Jed Hoyer can get the job done is the big question now.