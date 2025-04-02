Spoke too soon: Jed Hoyer might get his Kyle Tucker trade victory lap after all

The Chicago Cubs saw the Milwaukee Brewers beginning to fall apart earlier this offseason and took that as their opportunity to steal the NL Central from the Brewers. The Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds have decent rosters, but the Cubs remained a bit more talented than everybody else in the division, especially with Milwaukee parting ways with Willy Adames and Devin Williams.

In response to the division being wide open, the Cubs opted to swing a blockbuster trade for Houston Astros superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. In this deal, the Cubs sent top prospect Cam Smith and young infielder Isaac Paredes to the Astros in exchange for Tucker.

But, this deal didn't sit well with a lot of people around baseball. Tucker is entering the final year of his contract, and he's likely headed for a $300-plus million deal in free agency, which the Cubs aren't likely to give him, right?

Kyle Tucker trade beginning to age like fine wine for Jed Hoyer and the Cubs

With all that in mind, the Cubs looked like the clear losers of this deal. If Chicago doesn't win a World Series this season, they'll likely lose Tucker in free agency for nothing.

But, wait a minute. This trade is beginning to age like fine wine for Jed Hoyer and the Cubs.

First of all, it seems like the Astros rushed Smith to the majors. He didn't have a clear spot in the starting infield, so Houston threw the infielder in the outfield. The 22-year-old infielder is hitting under .200 with two singles and four strikeouts in 11 at-bats.

Meanwhile, Tucker is slugging for the Cubs. After starting the year 2 for 16, Tucker has recorded a home run in each of the last four games. Across those four games, he has 10 hits, four doubles, four home runs, and nine RBIs. He looks like the superstar outfielder that the Cubs thought they were getting when they landed him.

And there's reason to believe the Cubs could afford to give Tucker a massive contract extension this offseason. While Chicago has never given out a contract worth more than $200 million, Tucker could be the player to change that. He's a superstar and the team gave up a lot to land him. I would be thoroughly shocked if they let him walk in free agency without putting up a reasonable fight in the bidding war.