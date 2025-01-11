Jeff Hoffman contract details, grade: Blue Jays fortify biggest weakness by signing familiar face?
The Toronto Blue Jays have had a frustrating offseason thus far. Not only did they miss out on their biggest targets in free agency for a second winter in a row, but the team, so far, has failed to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to an extension to prevent him from hitting free agency after 2025.
Ross Atkins has been active, bringing in players like Andres Gimenez, Nick Sandlin, and Yimi Garcia, but more work needs to be done for the Jays to rebound from their disappointing 74-88 2024 season.
Atkins took a step forward in that regard, inking former Blue Jays farmhand Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal. The deal is worth $33 million with incentives that can bring the total value up to $39 million, per FanSided's Robert Murray.
With this signing, the Jays not only brought a familiar face back to Toronto, but they improved their biggest weakness as well.
Blue Jays address biggest weakness with Jeff Hoffman reunion
Hoffman was drafted by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft as a starting pitcher. A couple of years later, he was traded to the Colorado Rockies in the deal that brought Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto. Hoffman didn't pan out in Colorado as a starting pitcher, but opened some eyes as a reliever with the Cincinnati Reds, and pitched like one of the best relievers in the National League during most of his three-year tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The right-hander's best season was in 2024, when he posted a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances and 66.1 innings of work. He had 89 strikeouts in those innings compared to just 16 walks. He recorded 10 saves and 21 holds, earning his first All-Star nod as well. The Blue Jays added one of the best relievers available to a bullpen that needed a lot of work.
A lot went wrong for the Jays in 2024, obviously, but their bullpen was their biggest Achilles heel. Blue Jays relievers posted a 4.82 ERA (29th in MLB) and were worth -2.5 fWAR (30th in MLB). The Blue Jays had one of the worst bullpens in the majors this past season, but added Garcia, Sandlin, and now Hoffman to a group that does have Chad Green and Erik Swanson. Their biggest weakness is no longer that, although the bullpen could still use some more depth.
Three years might not be ideal for a reliever who just turned 32, but the Blue Jays needed a closer. Hoffman is one of the premier relievers in the game. Getting him at a very reasonable AAV makes the deal look even better. More work needs to be done to salvage the offseason, but the Hoffman addition is a really good one.
Jeff Hoffman Grade: A-