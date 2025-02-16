Jeffery Simmons puts pressure on Titans to draft this prospect first overall
By Lior Lampert
Jeffery Simmons voiced his thoughts as the Tennessee Titans mull over their options with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The franchise's standout defensive lineman wants help, specifically on his side of the ball, and has a specific player in mind: Penn State's Abdul Carter.
While the Titans need a quarterback and have a prime opportunity to take one with the first selection, they ostensibly aren't sold on the idea. And apparently, neither is Simmons, who's infatuated with joining forces with Carter.
Recently appearing on Bleacher Report's Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel podcast, Simmons didn't beat around the bush. He told the disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver/show host that if it were up to him, Tennessee would call Carter's name:
Jeffery Simmons puts pressure on Titans to draft Penn State's Abdul Carter first overall
"I think we need another edge guy," Simmons told Samuel before name-dropping Carter before the two agreed the Penn State product is a "dog."
Touted by many as the top overall and non-signal-caller prospect, Carter fits the bill if Simmons wants the Titans to bolster their defensive front. The standout pass rusher had a monster junior season, displaying exceptional physical tools and traits of a one-man wrecking crew with immense upside.
Carter led the nation with 24 tackles for loss in 2024, adding 12 sacks and four pass deflections. His efforts earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and a consensus All-American bid. Moreover, the Penn State star solidified himself as a high-end Day 1 talent, hence Simmons' interest.
And fortunately for Simmons, intel surrounding the Titans' plans signals they may appease him. The team's president of football operations, Chad Brinker, stated they won't "pass on a generational talent," even if it means bypassing a quarterback. Tennessee is also reportedly open to moving down the draft board, presumably to let someone else choose a gunslinger.
As one of the longest-tenured active Titans and an organizational cornerstone, Simmons has the power and is seemingly trying to wield it. He sent a message to the front office, and it will be fascinating to see if they factor him into the decision-making process.