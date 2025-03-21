Jeremiah Azu wins 60m in first track final in Nanjing

Great Britain's Jeremiah Azu equaled his personal best of 6.49s in winning the men's 60m at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Just behind him was Lachlan Kennedy, who ran 6.50, and Akani Simbine, well known as an elite 100m sprinter, in 6.54. The next three — Zhenye Xie, Rohan Watson, and Ronnie Baker--finished in a virtual tie, led by Xie's 6.58.



It's unlikely that this was a consequential race for the big picture of the outdoor 100m. Azu's outdoor 100m PR of 9.97 might not be enough to make the semifinals at this summer's World Championships. Meanwhile, Simbine's performance suggests that he might be able to medal in Tokyo if he manages to stay healthy over the next six months.

Men's 400m semifinal

The men's 400m continued precisely as scheduled, with the three Americans leading qualifiers, trailed by Matheus Lima, Attila Molnár, and Christopher Morales-Williams. The six-man final lacks star power but all-but-guarantees that the Americans will be going home with hardware.

Look for Chris Bailey to lead a sweep or for Christopher Morales-Williams to find his old form to notch a surprise win.

Women's 400m semifinal

With a smaller field that didn't necessitate heats, the women's 400m semifinals were uneventful. Amber Anning led qualifiers with a fantastic 50.79, while Americans Alexis Holmes and Rosey Effiong got through with no issue.

Holmes will look to improve on her bronze medal performance from Glasgow in 2024

Men's 1500m heats

The men's 1500m final is all set and all eyes will be on Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Many of Ingebrigtsen's rivals haven't made the trek to Nanjing, but a tactical final will make for the most exciting race of these championships.

On paper, Neil Gourley probably has the greatest chance to pull the upset, but Jakob will also be chased by Americans Sam Prakel and Luke Houser. If Ingebrigtsen leads from the gun (or from 200m), he is untouchable. The excitement here will be whether another racer gambles on an early move.

Saturday's action

The morning session on Day 2 of the competition will include the semifinals of the men's and women's 800m. The afternoon session will including the finals of the men's and women's 3k and 400m, the men's 60m hurdles, and the women's 60m dash.