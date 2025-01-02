Jeremiah Smith NFL Draft stock: When is Ohio State WR eligible to turn pro?
By John Buhler
If there is one thing Ohio State does better than just about everyone, it is recruiting and developing its wide receivers. Seemingly every year a former Buckeyes star ends up being a first-round pick. While Jeremiah Smith is poised to make some noise in the NFL one day, he is not even close to being draft eligible. Smith is only in his first season out of high school. He is only 19 years old. Unbelievable!
The South Florida native is only a true freshman. While he can technically declare after his true junior season in 2026 for the 2027 NFL Draft, I am sure his cousin Geno Smith will be keenly in his ear. Smith is the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. His NFL career did not go as planned coming out of West Virginia over a decade ago. His experience would be invaluable for his younger cousin.
And to be quite frank, why would Smith want to leave a good thing any earlier than he already has to? Ohio State has a College Football Playoff to win, as well as finally ending the slide vs. arch rival Michigan in the coming years. Smith may be well on his way towards being the next Marvin Harrison Jr. for Ohio State, but we have to give this thing time. He is only a kid, but one with a very bright future.
As long as the Buckeyes employ Brian Hartline as their receivers coach, I do not seen Smith leaving.
Jeremiah Smith NFL Draft future: When can Ohio State WR declare for it?
We already have our eyes on the 2027 NFL Draft because of players like Smith and Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning. The 2026 NFL Draft class could be headlined by a few quarterbacks the like of Drew Allar at Penn State and Garrett Nussmeier at LSU. We have not even gotten to the 2025 NFL Draft yet. Everyone be patient. Smith will be ready to turn pro as soon as he turns 21 years old.
For as promising of a player at Smith is already, we have seen a few college football superstars be fabulous freshmen, only to never live up to that hype again. Injuries play a part in that, but you never really know what the future holds for anyone. It is why we do not need to be the cart in front of the horse. The longer Smith stays in Columbus, the better he will be as a future NFL Draft prospect.
Overall, these are the type of college football players you openly root for. It is very rare that a player is sensational day one and carries it throughout his entire undergrad. Usually, we have to wait a year or two before we even see glimpses of the four and five-star talent we were promised. Smith is already delivering on that notion. We need to appreciate what the next two seasons may have in store for him.
Smith may emerge as the first non-quarterback taken in the 2027 NFL Draft three springs from now.