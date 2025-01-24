Jeremiah Smith is not the only piece from Ohio State title run who may leave Columbus
By John Buhler
"I will have what they are having!" That is what many non-championship teams could be saying after seeing the Ohio State Buckeyes win the first 12-team College Football Playoff. Teams who are not them often want pieces of the pie that made them so great in the first place. Poaching is common throughout the sports world, but what might be happening in Columbus would make some angry.
With freshman phenom wide receiver Jeremiah Smith reportedly to receive over $4.5 million to enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State, he might be the least of the Buckeyes' worries. This is because both of their star coordinators could be had for other jobs. Jim Knowles could go to either Notre Dame or Oklahoma, while Chip Kelly might become the Jacksonville Jaguars' next coordinator.
It is why anything other than a national championship was going to be seen as a failure for this team. Ohio State had all the financial and coaching resources you could ever want on one college football team. Kelly was so overqualified to be his mentee's offensive play-caller. I would argue that Knowles has long been overlooked as a Power Four head-coaching candidate. Will they get theirs in 2025?
Losing either would be tough because Knowles is the one who helped transform this Ohio State defense after coming over from Oklahoma State. As for Kelly, we should be looking at his stint with the Buckeyes as a blessing. He left UCLA late in the offseason cycle to become the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator. It worked out well, but the NFL might be beckoning for his services right now.
If both coordinators left for other jobs it would make it that much harder for Ohio State to repeat.
Ohio State could lose both of its star coordinators to other jobs in 2025
Every offseason is different. Some years, Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley leave traditional powers for other ones no one saw coming. Other years, Nick Saban finally decides to hang up the headset. This past season, we saw Rich Rodriguez and Scott Frost come back to West Virginia and UCF, respectively, as well as see Bill Belichick after taking over the North Carolina Tar Heels football team.
What I am getting at is expect the unexpected whenever it comes to the college football coaching carousel. Just because you think leaving well enough alone is the right way to go about things, college football is a big business now. Coordinators like Kelly and Knowles can make a fortune if the right vacancy opens up. Both may have head-coaching aspirations again, but maybe not this winter.
Ultimately, Ohio State just has to accept that the overall likelihood of losing one is certain, and potentially both of them is possible. I would do everything in my power to make sure Knowles does not leave for Notre Dame or Oklahoma. As far as Kelly going to the Jaguars, that is not as much of a real threat as Knowles potentially departing. Ohio State can score points, but can they stop teams?
I would be more surprised to see Smith play for another team than Kelly or Knowles coach another.