5 Jeremiah Smith transfer destinations that can end his Ohio State-Ryan Day nightmare
By John Buhler
Ohio State's season is not even over yet, and it seems as though five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith may want out. He liked a viral Instagram post saying how "inept" his Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is as a play-caller or a program leader. All Ohio State needed to do to get to the Big Ten Championship was to score two touchdowns at home vs. rival Michigan, and they still could not do it!
Smith was every bit the five-star coming out of high school in his native South Florida. Given that Ohio State is one of the best programs in college football, whoever is leading the Buckeyes can walk into any living room in America and have a halfway decent shot at landing the high school star. Sadly, I think we have gotten close to the end of the line for Day in Columbus. People are starting to lose it...
Patience is a virtue, but you cannot lose to your arch rival four years in a row and expect for things to be going over smoothly. Former Ohio State head coach John Cooper had an absolutely miserable time vs. Michigan during his good, but not great coaching tenure in Columbus. Day is now responsible for all the flat-screens purchased on Black Friday that are floating down the Olentangy.
If Smith wants to take his talents to literally anywhere else in the country, I would look at these teams.
5. USC Trojans
For the record, every team that I will mention from here on out was a contender to land Smith out of high school. Prior to this season, I would have said USC had a real shot at getting him in the transfer portal. However, the Trojans had a miserable time in their first season in the Big Ten. Lincoln Riley has gone from college football's golden boy to persona non grata over the course of just three seasons.
The only way I would leave Ohio State for USC is if Smith connects with a fellow transfer portal entrant at the quarterback position. Together, they might be able to accomplish with Caleb Williams did with Jordan Addison that one magical year they almost won something of note together. USC is not exactly toxic, but I am so down on the Trojans program right now to send anyone amazing there.
Then again, young impressionables can be convinced of anything involving USC's glitz and glamor.
4. Florida State Seminoles
This could be a lot of fun, or an unmitigated disaster. That is been the defining characteristic of Mike Norvell being in charge of Florida State. After going 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship a year ago, the Seminoles have won two of their last 13 games, including an absolute pantsing to the Georgia Bulldogs in last year's Orange Bowl. Norvell remains, but he has hired two new coordinators.
Getting Tony White to leave Nebraska to help turn around the defense Adam Fuller turned into pitiful feels very cutting edge. Conversely, I have my reservations about sending Smith to a team whose offense is coordinated by Gus Malzahn. Hurry-up-and-run worked in the SEC at Auburn in 2010, 2013 and in 2017. That was coming up on a decade ago. Coaches have gotten smarter and Smith gets it.
Smith was starting middle school the last time Auburn was a great team under Malzahn's guidance.
3. Georgia Bulldogs
This would be great. I would love this, but I am not counting on this to happen. For as much as Georgia can hang with anyone in recruitment, I do not think Smith is going to want to come to Athens to be in Mike Bobo's absolutely frustrating offensive system. Unless he wants to pattern his game after Ladd McConkey in the slot or Brock Bowers at tight end, Georgia is not a serious player to land Smith here.
However, there are few programs that have the resources, tradition and overall excellence to the same degree as Ohio State. Georgia would be one of them. It may come down to who the Dawgs' starting quarterback is next year. Carson Beck could technically come back for one more year, but I would venture to guess he is turning pro. Regardless, I think Smith could consider going to Georgia.
Athens might be closer to home, but there are two places in his native Florida that make more sense.
2. Florida Gators
This would be an absolute game-changer for Billy Napier at Florida. His team played so hard for him this past season. He was left dead to rights because of the Gators' beyond brutal schedule. Not only did he take himself off the hot seat, he enters next season with a ton of momentum because of wins over LSU and Ole Miss. The other big thing he has going for him is D.J. Lagway might be a superstar.
He was another five-star coming out of high school. To have him be the one to throw the ball to Smith could have the Gators pushing for their first ever trip to the College Football Playoff as soon as next season. Landing Smith would mean he is not playing for Florida's biggest SEC rival in Georgia. If the Gators were to somehow put together a compelling NIL package to land him, they will not regret it.
There is only one other landing spot that I think could eke out Florida to land Smith out of the portal.
1. Miami Hurricanes
Smith is from Miami. So head Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. Even though I do not trust him at all in crucial end-of-game situations, I trust Shannon Dawson as an offensive play-caller. The Canes crushed it in the transfer portal by convincing former Washington State star Cam Ward to renege on his 2024 NFL Draft entry to come play for The U. Doing so will make him a first-round pick.
Miami may not have the resources of Ohio State, but having a local product be a reason why The U gets back to being The U could do wonders for Smith's college football legacy and pro prospects in a few years. This would not be a one-year thing for him. Smith would be growing as a star wide receiver in college football over the next two years in Dawson's offense. They just need the right quarterback.
If Smith does enter the transfer portal, I would have a hard time picking a better fit for him than Miami.