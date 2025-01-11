Jeremiyah Love's wish to play Ohio State in the CFP Final has come true
Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love dominated in the Irish's second half comeback 27-24 victory against Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and the RB preference opponent has advanced to their title game matchup. As noted by Andy Staples of On3 Sports, Jeremiyah Love told reporters postgame that the Irish "want to play Ohio State" in the national title game.
The sophomore got his wish as the Buckeyes beat the Texas Longhorns, 28-14 in a closer matchup than the final score suggested. Love will likely hope for a better outcome in the red zone than the Longhorns had in the closing minutes of their loss as the program essentially lost the game after Quinn Ewers fumble turned 83-yard touchdown run by former roommate Jack Sawyer allowed the Buckeyes to punch their ticket to the title game.
Love was on the squad last season that lost to the Buckeyes in the regular season on a last-second touchdown by Kyle McCord with the Irish having 10 instead of 11 players on the defensive stand. The then-freshman was behind Audric Estime on the depth chart and only got 8 carries in the loss, rushing for 57 yards.
While a good chunk of the program — including QB Riley Leonard — wasn't on the roster for the loss, it's clear that the locker room was probably a bit happy that they got revenge as Ohio State advanced to the title game.
Jeremiyah Love's wish comes true as Ohio State beat Texas to advance to the title game
Although Love got his wish, the RB will not have a easy day running the ball as the Buckeyes are a top-tier defense with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles dialing up run snuffing plays on opposing RBs in their three playoff games so far. It should be noted that star Tennessee Volunteers RB Dylan Sampson was injured for the majority of Ohio State-Tennessee first round game and the Junior could have done a lot better than his 6 total yards if he was healthy for the entire contest.
Despite a possible break in the first round, it's clear that the Buckeyes have a top-tier rushing defense with the team allowing the second-least rushing yards per game with opponents averaging 2.7 yards per game. Additionally, the team's rushing defense has only allows 90 yards per game which is third-best in the nation.
Despite the Irish tough defense, it's obvious that the Buckeyes offense will probably not be shut out in the title game which means that Love will need to keep Notre Dame offense on schedule. Although this will be a tough task for him, it's clear that the RB and possibly the rest of the team preferred Ohio State over Texas as their opponent in the title game by his postgame comments.